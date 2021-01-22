Global Water Treatment Market CAGR, Volume and Value 2026

Summary – A new market study, “Global Water Treatment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report focuses on the global Water Treatment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Water Treatment development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

AkzoNobel

GE Water & Process Technologies

Solenis

BASF

The Dow Chemical

Ecolab

Kemira Chemicals

Lonza

Buckman Laboratories International

BAW Water Additives U.K.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Physical

Chemical

Membrane

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Municipal

Power Generation

Chemical

Oil & Gas

Metals & Mining

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Water Treatment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Water Treatment development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Water Treatment are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

