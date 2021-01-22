Global Water Treatment Market CAGR, Volume and Value 2026

Summary – A new market study, “Global Water Treatment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
This report focuses on the global Water Treatment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Water Treatment development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
AkzoNobel
GE Water & Process Technologies
Solenis
BASF
The Dow Chemical
Ecolab
Kemira Chemicals
Lonza
Buckman Laboratories International
BAW Water Additives U.K.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Physical
Chemical
Membrane
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Municipal
Power Generation
Chemical
Oil & Gas
Metals & Mining
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Water Treatment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Water Treatment development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Water Treatment are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.