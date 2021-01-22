Global Smart Waste Collection Market CAGR, Volume and Value 2026

Summary – A new market study, “Global Smart Waste Collection Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report focuses on the global Smart Waste Collection status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Waste Collection development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

IBM Corporation

SAP

OnePlus Systems

Big Belly Solar

Veolia

Ecube Labs

RecycleSmart Solutions

Covanta Holding Corporation

Enevo Oy

Enerkem

Waste Management

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Smart Waste Bin Collection System

Smart Fleet Management & Logistic Solution

Smart Waste Recycling System

Cloud Computing (IoT) Interface

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospital

Family

Factory

Public Building

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Smart Waste Collection status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Smart Waste Collection development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart Waste Collection are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

https://thedailychronicle.in/