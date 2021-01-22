Global Smart Waste Collection Market CAGR, Volume and Value 2026

Summary – A new market study, “Global Smart Waste Collection Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
This report focuses on the global Smart Waste Collection status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Waste Collection development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
IBM Corporation
SAP
OnePlus Systems
Big Belly Solar
Veolia
Ecube Labs
RecycleSmart Solutions
Covanta Holding Corporation
Enevo Oy
Enerkem
Waste Management
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Smart Waste Bin Collection System
Smart Fleet Management & Logistic Solution
Smart Waste Recycling System
Cloud Computing (IoT) Interface
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospital
Family
Factory
Public Building
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Smart Waste Collection status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Smart Waste Collection development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart Waste Collection are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.