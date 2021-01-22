Global Fruit Beer Market Analysis, Historic Data And Forecast 2020-2026

The global fruit beer market is likely to exhibit strong growth over the forecast period due to the growing demand for craft beer, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR).

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the Fruit Beer Industry include Shipyard Brewing Company, Magic Hat Brewing Company, Lost Coast Brewery, Lindemans Brewery, All Saints Brewing Company, Brewery Ommegang, New Belgium Brewing Company, and Joseph James Brewing Company Inc.

In August 2019, AB InBev completed the acquisition of craft brewer Platform Beer.

Segmentation:

The global fruit beer market has been segmented by flavor, distribution channel, and region.

Based on flavor, the market has been further segmented into peach, raspberry, cherry, apple, apricot, and others. Raspberry is likely to remain the flavor of choice in the global fruit beer market over the forecast period due to the easy availability and easy integration into beer.

By distribution channel, the market is segmented into store based and non-store based distribution channels. Store based distribution is likely to dominate the global fruit beer market over the forecast period, however, ecommerce is likely to exhibit steady growth due to its convenience to consumers and its ability to offer more of a choice to users.

Regional Analysis:

Europe is likely to dominate the global fruit beer market over the forecast period, followed by North America. The growing popularity of craft beer and other types of beer in Europe is likely to remain the major driver for the global fruit beer market over the forecast period. Beermaking is a highly valued, traditionally supported industry in Europe, resulting in the presence of several leading beer making companies in the region. With the growing demand for craft beer, the craft beer industry has also prospered in Europe in recent years. This has been a major driver for the fruit beer market in Europe.

The growing demand for tastes other than the traditional bitter taste associated with beers is likely to be a major driver for the Europe fruit beer market over the forecast period. Fruit beers alleviate the bitterness of beers by adding fruits such as various berries, peaches, and others. This flavor addition is likely to be a highly popular solution among beer drinkers in Europe as well as elsewhere, leading to steady growth of the fruit beer market in Europe. The presence of leading beer manufacturers in Europe is likely to present the global fruit beer market with strong potential over the forecast period.

North America is likely to hold on to the second largest share in the global fruit beer market over the forecast period due to the growing demand for craft beer and the increasing number of players operating in the increasingly popular craft beer market. Craft beer has become a viable source of income for small producers as well as major players in the beer market in North America, leading to strong prospects for the fruit beer market. The growing barley production in the U.S., especially Alabama, is also likely to tie in well with the growing demand for fruit beer, as craft beer has emerged as a promising sales avenue for barley producers in recent years. The growing demand for beer in North American countries such as the U.S. and Canada is likely to remain a key driver for the fruit beer market in the region over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is likely to exhibit the highest growth in the global fruit beer market over the forecast period due to the growing demand from the beer market in the region. Beer has become increasingly popular in Asia Pacific countries such as India, China, and Japan, where the fruit beer industry foresees significant commercial opportunities and strong growth prospects. The growing indigenous craft beer industry in the aforementioned Asia Pacific countries is also likely to be a major driver for the global fruit beer market over the forecast period. Increasing awareness about craft beer among consumers in developing Asia Pacific economies is likely to drive the fruit beer market in the region at a strong growth rate over the forecast period.

The Middle East and Africa is likely to contribute relatively little to the growing global fruit beer market over the forecast period due to the prevalence of Islam in the region and the religious prohibition of alcohol products.

Note : Our team of researchers are studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

