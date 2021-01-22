Global Functional Beverages Market CAGR, Volume and Value 2026

Summary – A new market study, “Global Functional Beverages Market Insights and Forecast to 2026” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Functional Beverages market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Functional Beverages market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Functional Beverages market is segmented into

Probiotic Drinks

Energy Drinks

Fruit & Vegetable Juices

Herbal & Fruit Tea

Segment by Application, the Functional Beverages market is segmented into

Super/ Hyper Stores

Department Stores

Grocery

Online Retailers

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Functional Beverages market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Functional Beverages market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Functional Beverages Market Share Analysis

Functional Beverages market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Functional Beverages business, the date to enter into the Functional Beverages market, Functional Beverages product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

The Coca-Cola

Dannon Company

PepsiCo

Hain Celestial Group

Fuze Beverage

Kraft Foods Group

General Mills

Campbell Soup Company

Ocean Spray

Red Bull

