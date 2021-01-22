Global Core Banking Software Market CAGR, Volume and Value 2026

Summary – A new market study, “Global Core Banking Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Commercial or retail banks use what is known as core banking software which record and manage the transactions made by the banks’ customers to their accounts.
In 2017, the global Core Banking Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Core Banking Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Core Banking Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
SAP SE
Oracle
Infosys
FIS
Capgemini
Tata Consultancy Services
Temenos Group
Finastra
Unisys
HCL Technologies
Infrasoft Technologies
Fiserv
Jack Henry & Associates
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail Banks
Private Banks
Corporate Banks
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Core Banking Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Core Banking Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Core Banking Software are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.