Global Meal Kit Delivery Service Market CAGR, Volume and Value 2026

Summary – A new market study, “Global Meal Kit Delivery Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report focuses on the global Meal Kit Delivery Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Meal Kit Delivery Service development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Ahold USA

Blue Apron

Chef’d

Gobble

Good Eggs

Gousto

Green Chef

HelloFresh Deutschland

Home Chef

Marley Spoon

PeachDish

Plated

Sun Basket

Terra’s Kitchen

The Purple Carrot

Try The World

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Online

Offline

Market segment by Application, split into

Commerce

Residence

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Meal Kit Delivery Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Meal Kit Delivery Service development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Meal Kit Delivery Service are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

