Enzymes – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Enzymes Market is expected to reach $19.87 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Enzymes Market include Sanofi, Roche Holding, Novozymes, Merck, Kerry Group, Dyadic International, Amano Enzymes, DSM, Codexis, Associated British Foods, BASF, Augene Biosciences, Chr. Hansen, Advanced Enzymes, and DuPont.

High demand for effective enzymes based pharmaceuticals, rising demand from various industries, and advancements in R&D activities for technical enzymes are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, stringent regulatory framework and handling & safety issues of enzymes are hampering the growth of the market.

Enzymes are biocatalysts that accelerate the reaction and produce the desired results in biological reactions. Enzymes also feature other properties, such as the ability to react with a specific reactant. Enzyme activity can be regulated by activators and inhibitors, which help to increase and decrease the activity of enzymes, respectively.

Based on the application, the research & biotechnology segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for medicinal drugs, strong funding initiatives, and extensive research activities, increasing investments in for the development of new medicines and diagnostic solutions.

By geography, North America is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to the technological advancements which have made enzymes available for a wide range of applications, development of novel and superior performing products and global industrialization.

Types Covered:

• Technical Enzymes (Industrial Enzymes)

• Specialty Enzymes

• Metabolic Enzymes

• Digestive Enzymes

• Cleaning Enzymes

Sources Covered:

• Microorganism

• Plant

• Animal

Products Covered:

• Carbohydrases

• Proteases

• Phytases

• Lipases

• Polymerases & Nucleases

• Other Types

Reaction Types Covered:

• Transferase

• Oxidoreductase

• Lyase

• Ligases

• Isomerases

• Hydrolase

Applications Covered:

• Industrial Enzymes Application

• Specialty Enzymes Application

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

