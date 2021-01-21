Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier: UFC 257 UK start time, TV channel, live stream info

Its Time To Watch UFC 257 live stream on reddit whereConor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2 takes place Saturday, January 23, 2021, with 13 Fights at UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. View Fight card, video, results.

It has been several years since Conor McGregor starched Dustin Poirier in their first Fight. They are now preparing to rematch in the UFC 257 main event on Jan. 23 on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

McGregor has since gone on to win UFC championships in two divisions and become one of the biggest sports stars in the world. Poirier has also reshaped himself, having won the interim UFC lightweight title along the way.

Look ahead to the much-anticipated rematch between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor, which is set to headline UFC 257 on Saturday, January 23, in Abu Dhabi.

When is UFC 257: Fight event start today?

Event : UFC 257 Date : January 23, 2021 Time : 10 PM ET (Main card)

8 PM ET (Preliminary card)

6 PM ET (Early Preliminary card) Location : Flash Forum Venue : Abu Dhabi, UAE Main Event : Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2 PPV Broadcast : ESPN+, BT Sports

MMA fans in the UK can watch UFC 257 exclusively through BT Sport. There are more options if you live in Australia. You can watch UFC 257 through Main Event on Foxtel. You can also watch on the UFC website or using its app. You can even order using your PlayStation or using the UFC app on your Xbox.

Start time

The card is not finalized, but based on previous UFC times, this is what we expect…

US

The main card starts on Jan. 23, 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT).

The prelims start Jan. 23, 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).

The early prelims start Jan. 23, 6.30 p.m. ET (3.30 p.m. PT).

UK

The main card starts on Jan. 24, 3 a.m. GMT.

The prelims start on Jan. 24, 1 a.m. GMT.

The early prelims start Jan 23, 11.30 p.m. GMT.

Australia

The main card starts on Jan. 24, 2 p.m. AEDT.

The prelims start Jan. 24, 12 p.m. AEDT.

The early prelims start Jan. 24, 10.30 a.m. AEDT.

Fight Card

This one is far from finalized at this point. We’ll update when more Fights are announced.

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier

Michael Chandler vs. Dan Hooker

Jessica Eye vs. Joanne Calderwood

Khalil Rounree Jr vs. Marcin Prachnio

Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Ribas

Brad Tavares vs. Antonio Carlos Junior

Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar

Shane Burgos vs. Hakeem Dawodu

Andrew Sanchez vs. Andre Muniz

The UFC president, Dana White made an announcement at Yahoo Sports on Wednesday, and he stated that Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno will play for the main event.

On the other hand, Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan were headliners of the event for the bantamweight championship but Yan threw his name out from the card without any reason and also finalized Tony Ferguson vs Charles Oliveira for a lightweight bout to their official Twitter pages.

How to Watch UFC 257 Live Stream Online

With the gradual current development, it has become very easy to recognize UFC 257 on any contraction. Fans can watch the UFC 257 live stream online on their iPad, Mac, PC, PC, or any Android contrast. They can see and see the investigation, anywhere, at any point on the planet. That way, you can enjoy your favorite UFC 257 live stream online.

What channel do the UFC 257 on today?

Get all the entire content you need by subscribing to ESPN+ and purchasing Saturday’s UFC 257 event this weekend for a $64.99 or $84.98 annual plan. Fight was originally selected in the co-main event in the UFC 257.

Michael Chandler will finally make his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut when he takes on Dan Hooker in the co-main event of UFC 257 on Jan. 23, 2021, on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

How to Watch on ESPN+ PPV

If you want to watch the Fight between Yan and Sterling on ESPN+ PPV, you need to be a current subscriber of ESPN+ to be able to buy UFC PPV events. The good news is that if you are an existing subscriber, you can purchase these events and stream live in HD format just by paying $64.99 per event.

Final Word

It was about UFC 257 Fight. Here you will find UFC 257 dates and times, locations, tickets, and access online.

