Global Microgrid as a Service Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2022

As per the analysis of Market research Future (MRFR), the global Microgrid as a Service market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 2201 Mn at a CAGR of 16% over the forecast period of 2016-2022. The global microgrid as a Service market was valued at USD 772 Mn in 2015.
advantages of dynamic monitoring and scalability at an affordable rate. Rapid industrialization across the globe, especially in the emerging economies has resulted in the need for an uninterrupted flow of electricity which has further induced greater demand for MaaS. Moreover, the adoption of MaaS eliminates the need to incur upfront costs which bodes well for the market in price sensitive market. MaaS acts as an ideal solution for consumers who are more interested in low-cost, reliable services. Continuous technological advancement in the field of microgrids has also contributed to the growth of the market. Other factors driving the growth of the market include an uptick in consumer demand arising out of severe weather fluctuations, reduction in the price of distributed generation, and state incentive programs. Even though MaaS has entered the mainstream, its rapid dissemination and implementation are still met by challenges related to management struggles, and technical constraints.
Segmentation
North America is a significant market for MaaS which is likely to exhibit substantial growth over the forecast period. Persistent development in the power sector in the region can be credited for the growth of the market. The United States Department of Energy encourages the adoption of microgrid which has resulted in increased adoption of MaaS in various government as well as private projects.
