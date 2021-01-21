Homomorphic Encryption IndustryUpdates, News and Data 2020-2026

Market Highlights

The use of smartphones and connectivity solution drives the homomorphic encryption market, as mobile cloud computing can be defined as an infrastructure where both data storage and data processing takes place outside the device. Smart cloud systems transfer data storage and computing resources away from cell phones and into the cloud.

The global homomorphic encryption market size is predicted to touch USD 268.92 million at an 8.58% CAGR between 2019- 2027, states the recent Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis. Homomorphic encryption, simply put, is a type of encryption process that helps to perform computations with the ciphertext to create an encrypted outcome. This helps to delegate the data and is commonly used for ample data security. Data encryption, in other words, helps in translating data into a code or form for making the same accessible, which has the password. Multiplicative, partial, additive, and fully are the different types of homomorphic encryption. Owing to its alluring features and plentiful benefits, it has wide applications in industrial, government, healthcare, banking and finance, and others.

Various factors are propelling the global homomorphic encryption market share. According to the recent MRFR report, such factors include the increasing use of mobility solutions and smartphones, growing e-governance initiatives, rising investments in cloud-based industries, and a burgeoning need for secured data transmission. Besides, high implementation in the banking & finance sector is also adding market growth.

On the flip side, lack of up-gradation, the complexity of systems, and the ongoing COVID-19 impact are factors that may impede the global homomorphic encryption industry growth over the forecast period.

Segmentation:

The MRFR report highlights an inclusive segmental analysis of the globalbased on type and application.

By type, the global homomorphic encryption market is segmented into multiplicative, partial, additive, and fully. Of these, the fully segment will lead the market over the forecast period.