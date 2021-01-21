Global Cloud Monitoring Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2023

Market Analysis

As per the analysis by Market Research Future Reports (MRFR), the global cloud monitoring market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 12% during the review period. The global cloud monitoring market is likely to expand during COVID-19, due to the reliance of work within the cloud-based technologies. The inclination towards digitization will aid the market to surge. Several benefits of cost-effectiveness, high performance, flexibility are likely to influence the cloud monitoring market 2020 at a global level. The adoption of cloud across several sectors like BFSI, retail, and IT is estimated to propel the market. Major companies have integrated cloud computing in their operations, which aids the market extensively to expand during the review period.

Market Segmentation

The global cloud monitoring market can be segregated based on organization size, component, service model, industry, and region.

On the basis of organization size, the global cloud monitoring market can be segregated into large enterprises and SMEs.

On the basis of components, the global cloud monitoring market can be segregated into services and solutions. The service can further be sub-divided into consulting, support and maintenance, integration and deployment, and training.

On the basis of industry, the global cloud monitoring market can be segregated into healthcare, government, manufacturing, defense, BFSI, telecommunications, media and entertainment, and many more.

On the basis of region, the global cloud monitoring market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Regional Analysis

Key Players

The most important players in the global cloud monitoring market are SolarWinds Worldwide, CA, Inc. (U.S.), LLC. (U.S.), IDERA, Inc. (U.S.), Dynatrace LLC (U.S.), SevOne Inc. (U.S.), Zenoss Inc. (U.S.), Cloudyn (Israel), Datadog, Inc. (U.S.), LogicMonitor, Inc. (U.S.), Kaseya Limited (U.S.), and Opsview Ltd. (U.S.).

