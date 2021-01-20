Global Agricultural AI Market Research Report 2026-2026

Agricultural AI market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Agricultural AI market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Deere & Company

Microsoft

Agribotix

The Climate Corporation (Subsidiary of Monsanto)

Granular

Descartes Labs

Prospera

Mavrx

Awhere

Gamaya

Ec2ce

Precision Hawk

Skysquirrel Technologies

Cainthus

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Predictive Analytics

Market segment by Application, split into

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Drone Analytics

Agriculture Robots

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America.

