Global Outdoor Furniture Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2022

Analyzing the market structure, this report evaluates the future growth potential of the market. It observes the strategies of the key players in the market and follows the competitive developments such as joint ventures, new product developments, mergers and acquisitions, research and developments (R & D) in the market.

The most important factor contributing to the growth of the global outdoor furniture market include growing number of purchases by the expanding hospitality industry, office spaces, open-air sports areas, and public gardens. Other factors contributing to the market growth include changing lifestyle and lastly, increase in consumer purchasing power. The global outdoor furniture market has been segmented on the basis of material, product, and lastly region. On the basis of material, this market has been segmented into metal, plastic, wood, and others. The product-based segmentation segments the market into general furniture, grills, patios, and others.

The regional segmentation of the global outdoor furniture market segments the market into continents-based regional markets namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and the rest of the world (RoW). According to the report, North America is dominating the market among all regional markets. Among country-based markets, the United States of America (USA), holds the largest share of the outdoor furniture market in this region, followed by Canada and Mexico. During the forecast period, the US market is expected to grow at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of approximately 5%. Factors boosting the market growth include the increasing demand for outdoor furniture. Other factors such as easy maintenance, indoor storage space, and looks are driving the market.

Europe is the second largest regional market due to the high density of population, high per capita income of consumers, demand for luxurious items, and high presence of all industries. The most important country-based markets in Europe are France, Germany, and the United Kingdom (UK). With the business of products like timber and plastic manufacturing going well in countries like China and India, Asia Pacific is a market for outdoor furniture which the industry needs to tap into. During the forecast period, this market has been estimated to have decent growth. In the MEA region, the market is limited. MEA region has a lack of processed wood, unsuitable climatic conditions to develop wood, and limited technology regarding metal extraction or plastic manufacturing. Some other reasons for the limited market growth in this region are lack of awareness, lack of education, lack of technological development, and political instability.

Major Highlights of TOC Covers:

Executive Summary Scope Of The Report Market Research Methodology Market Landscape Industry Overview Of Outdoor Furniture Market Market Trends Outdoor Furniture Market By Region Outdoor Furniture Market By Material Outdoor Furniture Market By Composite Outdoor Furniture Market By End-Use Company Profiles

Key Players

The key players in the global outdoor furniture market include Adams Manufacturing (USA), Barbeques Galore (Australia), Brown Jordan (USA), Century Furniture (USA), Dedon (Germany), Forever Patio (USA), Heritage Home Group (USA), Home Crest Outdoor Living (USA), and Home Depot (USA).

Latest Industry News

Danube Home, a leading home improvement brand in the Middle East, has unveiled its exclusive Garden Collection 2019 during a launch ceremony at the Danube showroom in Salmabad, Bahrain. 27 SEP 2018

Madbury Road is set to present commercial outdoor dining furniture very soon at Boutique Design New York (BDNY) trade fair, which will be held on 11-12 November 2018. 24 SEP 2018

