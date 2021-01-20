Showtime: Solano vs Williams: Live streaming results, start time, how to watch Crackstreams

Yeis Gabriel Solano steps into the ring with an undefeated record of 15 wins and zero loses, 10 of those wins coming by the way of knock out.

Mykquan Williams will make his way to the ring with an unblemished record of 15 wins, with 7 of those by knock out.

The stats suggest Solano has advantage in power over Williams, with a 67% knock out percentage over Williams’ 47%.

Yeis Gabriel Solano is the older man by 6 years, at 28 years old.

Solano has a height advantage of 1 inch over Williams.

Yeis Gabriel Solano fights out of the southpaw stance, while Mykquan Williams is an orthodox fighter.

Solano is arguably the more experienced fighter, having had the same amount of fights, and made his debut in 2015, 6 months earlier than Williams, who’s first professional fight was in 2016. He has fought 68 more professional rounds, 68 to Williams’ .