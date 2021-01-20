Global E-House Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2023

Industry Insight

Global E-House Market analysis 2020 offers a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% during the years between 2017 and 2022. Market Research Future estimates the figures and reveals that the market will witness a valuation of USD 2 Billion in the same period.

Top Market Drivers

An E-House can be installed in a restricted space or even relocated easily whenever required. MRFR, in its study, has revealed that flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and ease of installation are some of the fundamental factors driving the growth of the E-House market during the assessment period. Even some industrial applications of E-House, such as the rapid expansion of transmission capacity and quick disaster response, are also boosting the growth of the E-House market over the proposed period.

E-Houses are also used to supply temporary power supply in case of unplanned repairs. Besides, in case of planned maintenance, there could even eliminate the need for extended electricity outages by using an E-House. Thus, these factors are probable to fuel the E-House Market. Furthermore, the market for global electrical houses is driven by promising demand from industries such as mineral extractions, oil and gas, and other commercial buildings. The firmness of smart power grids and renewable energy plants are also alongside fuelling the market growth at a rapid pace.

On the contrary, the factor of the lack of technical expertise and high maintenance costs are recorded to be hampering the global e-house market growth over the forecast period.

Top Market Contenders

The top market players in the global E-house market are listed as ABB (Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), Schneider Electric SE (France), CG Power (India), General Electric (U.S.), Electroinnova (Spain), Meidensha (Japan), TGOOD (Hong Kong), WEG (Brazil), Elgin Power Solutions (U.S.), Powell Industries (U.S.), Matelec Group (Lebanon), Meidensha (Japan), PME Power Solutions (India), Aktif Group (Turkey), Efacec (Portugal), EKOS Group (Turkey), Zest WEG Group (South Africa), Delta Star (U.S.), and Electroinnova Instalaciones Mantenimientos S.L (Austria) are also some of them.

Segmentation of Market: E-House

The global E-House market, as per MRFR’s study, is studied among segmentation of type, component, voltage, and application.

Among the type segment, the market has classified into skid mounted and mobile e-house.

Among the component segment, the market has further classified into monitoring and control systems, switchgear, HVAC systems, bus bar, frequency drives, transformer, and others.

Among the voltage segment, the market has classified among low voltage and medium voltage E-house. E-Houses are used in assorted industries such as mining, oil and gas, power utilities, and transportation.

Regional Framework

The global E-House market is further studied for the regions of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World, which includes the Middle East and Africa. The Middle East and Africa region acquired a significant market share and is anticipated to maintain growth through the forecasted period. The surging demand from metal and mining industries is motivating the market in this region.

Swift electrification in the region of the Middle East and Africa is fuelling the market growth for the forecast period. Dubai single-handedly consumes 37,000gigawatt-hours of electricity per annum, half of which is used for commercial purposes and the other half for residential purposes. The improved power requirements in industries of oil and gas and metals are also the foremost growth factors for the expansion of the global E-House Market in this Region.

The region of North America acquires the second largest market distribution in the global E-House market. The escalating power usage in metal extraction, data centers, and more applications are a forceful market of the E-House market in this region. Intensifying investments in mobile power solutions are fuelling the market growth. In fact, industries in the Asia Pacific region are adopting mobile power solutions, and by this, it is accepted to show sluggish growth rate during the forecast period.

