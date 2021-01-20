Global Wi-Fi Adapter Card Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2025

The global Wi-Fi adapter card market is expected to exhibit a strong 6.6% CAGR over the forecast period from 2019 to 2025, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global Wi-Fi adapter card market was valued at USD 3.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a valuation of USD 5.3 billion by 2025, according to the report. The global Wi-Fi adapter card market is studied in great detail in the latest report from Market Research Future (MRFR), which includes a detailed analysis of the market’s historical growth trajectory and present condition. Major trends operating in the global Wi-Fi adapter card market are examined in the report. Based on this information, accurate and reliable projections for the market’s likely growth trajectory over the forecast period till 2022 are presented in the report. Leading drivers and restraints operating on the global Wi-Fi adapter card market are examined in the report. The impact of these major drivers and restraints on the global Wi-Fi adapter card market is examined in detail in the report. Thus, the major factors enabling the market’s growth are enlisted and profiled in the report. Leading players operating in the global Wi-Fi adapter card market are also profiled in the research report. The competitive landscape of the global Wi-Fi adapter card market is thus examined in detail in the report. The report also examines the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Wi-Fi Adapter Card Market.

Wi-Fi adapter cards have a wide scope of application in consumer electronics, media & entertainment, and education, among other industries. These adapter cards are significantly used for providing seamless network connectivity during high-resolution professional and online gaming, media editing, and other applications. Wi-Fi adapter cards are also widely used in homes due to increasing deployment of smart speakers, rising demand for high-end home theatre systems and increasing adoption of home automation solutions. The Wi-Fi adapter card helps in keeping reliable and robust network connectivity among these devices in a home to a central hub or network. Therefore, the implementation of smart devices in the residential sector is expected to fuel the overall growth of the Wi-Fi adapter card market. Consumer electronics is one of the profitable industries which constantly encourages companies to develop new products and technologies in the market.

The growing population, increasing consumer preferences for wireless accessories, and the evolution of new technologies in the market are the various direct and indirect factors fuelling the growth of the Wi-Fi adapter card market. Also, the government promoting digitization and high investments in research & development of efficient wireless connectivity solution is increasing the demand for Wi-Fi adapter cards. Therefore, the increasing demand for consumer electronics devices is expected to boost the growth of the market.

Competitive Leaderboard:

Leading players in the global Wi-Fi adapter card market include Cisco Systems Inc., Edimax Technology Co. Ltd., Netgear Inc., ANEWKODI, NET-DYN, Belkin International Inc. (Linksys), TRENDnet Inc., Panda Wireless Inc., Fenvi Technology Co. Ltd., Rosewill Inc., GIGA-BYTE Technology Co. Ltd., TP-Link Technologies Co. Ltd., and AsusTek Computer Inc.

The global Wi-Fi adapter card market is fairly fragmented, with major players competing on the basis of cost, quality, and reliability of the products.

Segmentation:

The global Wi-Fi adapter card market is segmented on the basis of OS, speed, application, and region.

By OS, the global Wi-Fi adapter card market is segmented into Windows, Mac OS, and others.

By speed, the global Wi-Fi adapter card market is segmented into below 500 mbps, 500 to 1000 mbps, and more than 1000 mbps.

By application, the global Wi-Fi adapter card market is segmented into gaming, media editing, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific dominates the global Wi-Fi adapter card market, followed by North America. The rising popularity of online gaming and professional gaming in Asia Pacific is a major driver for the Wi-Fi adapter card market in the region.

