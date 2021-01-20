Global PC Based Automation Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2023

Market Scope

Market Research Future (MRFR) anticipates that the PC-based automation market 2020 can come along quite well by reaching an approximate valuation of USD 36 billion by 2023. The market advancement rate is also estimated to be 5% between 2017 and 2023 (assessment period). We will provide covid-19 impact analysis with the report. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market following the coronavirus disease outbreak.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Since the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak, a number of companies were faced with tough decisions, in terms of financial decisions as well as cost-cutting measures that could facilitate continuous flow of operations. The lockdown situation is the short term impact of the pandemic, which has led to a weaker demand from the hyperscale cloud service and smartphone providers. The plummeting demand has had a domino effect in the semiconductor industry, with the falling prices and vendors pulling back their current fab plans. COVID-19 outbreak has also led to shutting down of operations, e-commerce and retail stores, resulting in supply chains collapsing and creating a bigger gap between the demand and supply ratio.

Considering the long-term impact of covid-19, the governments are doing everything they can by imposing favorable initiatives and policies such as exceptions in tax, providing financial packages and reduction in interest rate. Apart from this, the exponential rise in the demand for medical devices, mounting need to refurbish the existing devices and the fast recuperation of the Chinese market have emerged as revival lifelines for the semiconductor industry. The work from home strategies prevalent across companies and the rising trend of the BYOD policies can also induce demand for laptops, connected devices, computers, and various storage solutions in the coming period. While the countries are rushing to achieve a covid-19 breakthrough, the demand is only going to increase, boosting the growth prospects of the semiconductor industry.

Growth Boosters and Main Barriers

A few notable trends in the PC-Based Automation Market in recent years include the mounting need for proper monitoring in manufacturing plants, increasing focus on adherence of strict regulatory compliances and the widespread demand for smart automation solutions.

Furthermore, the surge in Industry 4.0 along with Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) has completely transformed the automation sector. Frequent technical innovations are prompting companies to offer advanced features to their customers, in terms of performance and connectivity. Such innovative and sophisticated features are developed in the manufacturing industry to bring down the operational and capital expenditures.

Apart from this, the surge in collaborations between PC-based automation industry vendors and the electronic device manufacturers; huge demand for office automation and IT hardware products as well as consumer electronics; rising deployment of the 5G technology; and increasing investments in research and development (R&D) activities to expand the product offering can also favor the PC based automation market.

Market Segmentation

The PC-Based Automation industry has been considered for component, offering and industry vertical.

Depending on offering, the PC-based automation market segmentation includes hardware, services as well as software.

Components discussed in the study are Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition, Human-Machine Interface, Programmable Logic Controller, industrial PC’s, Distributed Control System, and others.

Industry verticals that extensively deploy PC-based automation solutions include discrete industry as well as process industry. The discrete industry types are automotive, semiconductor & electronics, machine manufacturing, aerospace & defense, medical devices, and others. Out of the mentioned discrete industries, the aerospace & defense segment can claim the highest growth rate in the next few years.

Regional Insight

MRFR outlines the PC Based Automation Market Size across the regions of APAC or Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and RoW or Rest-of-the-World.

The APAC market for PC-based automation can observe the fastest growth over the forecast timeline, with India, Japan and China in the lead. The persistent growth of the manufacturing industries and the emergence of government-backed initiatives such as “Make in India” are some of the chief factors responsible for the market growth. The increasing spending on infrastructure and the rising uptake of next-gen manufacturing technologies also accelerate the business expansion in APAC.

The North American market growth is anticipated to be quite significant, with high contribution from economically developed countries like the United States (U.S), Canada, and Mexico. North America has an extremely robust and sophisticated manufacturing infrastructure that makes extensive use of PC based automation solutions. The market is largely bolstered from the supportive government initiatives and policies such as “Manufacturing USA”, which brings together academia, government partners and industry across the expanding network of high tech manufacturing institutes. These types of initiatives boost the manufacturing competitiveness within the region, causing a ripple effect in the PC based automation market.

Leading Contenders

Top contenders in the PC based automation industry include Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), ABB (Switzerland), OMRON Corporation (Japan), Kontron S&T (Germany), Yokogawa Electric (Japan), Beckhoff Automation (Germany), Emerson Electric (U.S.), Robert Bosch (Germany), General Electric (U.S.), Advantech (Japan), IDEC (Japan), Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), Rockwell Automation (U.S.), Honeywell International (U.S.), to name a few.

