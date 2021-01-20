Global Virtual Desktop Market Audience, Geographies and Key Players 2022

As per Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis, the global virtual desktop market is projected to grow at USD 5 billion, with a CAGR of 9% from 2016 and 2022. The research report provides a succinct summary of the effects of COVID-19 on current/future market situations. The report discusses some of the significant market factors that will affect the growth of the industry, such as market share, the major region, and key players.

The virtual desktop is an individual user’s interface to a virtualized environment where a virtualized desktop is installed in a remote server rather than locally. Desktop virtualization software removes the physical machine from the software and provides an isolated operating system for the user. Virtual desktop appliances comprise Microsoft Virtual PC, VMware Workstation, and parallels desktop for Mac.

Market Dynamics

The advent of virtual technology has benefited companies in many ways, including growing telecommunications, streamlining communications at the workplace, promoting mobility at the workplace, and improving data security. The propelling factor behind virtual desktop technology is IT’s consumerization, the expansion of devices beyond the conventional desktop PC, and the emergence of the mobile workforce. Recent developments in virtual desktop, including enhanced storage technologies and full graphical processor unit (GPU) support in virtual desktops, are leading to a growing number of workplaces enlisting virtual desktop.

Key Players

The industry giants in the virtual desktop market are Citrix Inc. (U.S), Dell, Inc. (U.S), Microsoft Corp. (U.S), IBM Corp.(U.S), Red Hat Inc.(U.S), VMware, Inc. (U.S) , Google,Inc.(U.S), HP, Inc.( U.S), NComputing Co.Ltd ( U.S),, Mokafive (U.S).

Market Segmentation

The global virtual desktop market has been segmented on the basis of product type, deployment, and vertical.

Based on product type, the global virtual desktop market has been segmented into cloud-based software-as-a-service, infrastructure-as-a-service cloud-based virtual desktop, desktop-as-a-service cloud-based virtual desktop and private hosting cloud-based virtual desktop infrastructure.

Based on deployment, the global virtual desktop market has been segmented into on-premise virtual desktop infrastructure and cloud-based virtual desktop infrastructure. The cloud-based virtual desktop infrastructure segment is expected to dominate the market due to its high development and investment in the R&D sector.

On the basis of vertical, the global virtual desktop market has been segmented into IT & telecommunication, BFSI, media & entertainment, transportation, healthcare, government, aerospace & defense, and others.

Regional Analysis

Region-wise, the global virtual desktop market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

North America is projected to account for a substantial share of the global virtual desktop market during the forecast period due to improved security (centralization of IT functions) and companies focusing on growing employee productivity, indicating the potential growth of the virtual desktop market in the region. Europe is predicted to be the second-largest market for virtual desktop between 2016 and 2022.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Market Introduction Research Methodology Market Dynamics Executive Summary Market Factor Analysis Virtual Desktop Market, By Segments Competitive Analysis

