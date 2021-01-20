Global Energy-Efficient Windows MarketUpdates, News and Data 2020-2026

Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its recently released research report, affirms that the global Energy-Efficient Windows Market 2020 is booming and expected to expand exponentially over the review period, recording a significant market valuation and a healthy 8% CAGR over the forecast period.

Drivers and Restraints

Thanks to their cost-effectiveness and eco-friendliness, the growing popularity of energy-efficient windows is fuelling consumer demand. Improved consumer living conditions combined with rapidly fluctuating temperatures across various zones have powered air conditioning, and demand for heating systems in residential and commercial buildings. Also, the International Energy Agency’s stringent regulations to save electricity have further spurred demand for these windows. But fluctuations in the prices of raw materials can hamper the growth of the energy-efficient windows market. The energy-efficient windows market is expected to see high growth as a result of growing adoption of green building standards, trend towards improving energy efficiency and rising popularity in applications for heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVACs). Growth in the trend of sustainable building techniques such as zero energy construction, energy-efficient construction, and others, building industry growth, rapid urbanization and commercialization, and stringent government regulations are some of the other factors affecting the growth of the energy-efficient window markets. In addition, growth in energy use issues and an rise in sustainable construction trend is expected to push homeowners and building contractors to turn to energy-efficient replacement windows, mainly in developed markets. In addition, the installation of energy-efficient windows in new buildings is experiencing a rise due to stringent government legislation and building codes to meet energy-saving goals.

Segmental Analysis

The global market for energy-efficient windows is segmented by glazing types, components, and applications.

The market, based on the glazing type, is segmented into a double, triple Low-E, and others. The energy-efficient windows market, segmented based on components, is segmented into glass, pane spacers, and frame. The application segment consists of residential, commercial, and industrial.

Regional Analysis

The geographical analysis of the global market has been conducted in four major regions, including the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The global construction industry is seeing tremendous growth worldwide, and is sponsored by policy programs such as zero carbon building, carbon-efficient building, and others. For instance, a new technology code-named ‘Energy Star’ has been established by the U.S. government which directs implementation towards reducing power consumption. Lighting, ventilation, room cooling, room heating, refrigeration, and water heating contribute primarily to consumption in houses. To reduce the carbon emissions, the government has implemented incentives to encourage energy-efficient windows.

Positive measures of infrastructure investment across the Asia-Pacific region should boost demand for construction. Therefore, due to the regulatory environment, the forecast period will experience a move towards these goods in order to reduce the consumption rate, in particular in Europe and Asia Pacific, setting strict energy saving requirements. Energy-efficient windows consumer price levels are comparatively costly to commonly used counterparts, and this can hamper growth in industry over time forecast. However, the return has monetary benefits in terms of low energy bills and as decreased carbon emissions in environmental terms.

Competitive Landscape

The major market players operating in the global energy efficient windows market as identified by MRFR are Saint Gobain S.A. (France), Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. (Japan), Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan), SCHOTT AG (Germany), Masco Corporation (U.S.), Central Glass Co. Ltd. (Japan), Builders FirstSource, Inc. (U.S.), YKK AP, Inc. (Japan), Jeld-Wen Holding, Inc. (U.S.), Ply Gem Holdings, Inc. (U.S.) and others.

