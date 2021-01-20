Automotive HVAC Market 2021 | Latest Analysis By Key Players And Demand Over Forecast Period 2023

Market Scenario

Market Research Future (MRFR), employed modern techniques for an in-depth analysis of the automotive HVAC market. The report reveals insights after primary and secondary study of the market. As per the MRFR finding, the automotive HVAC global market can surge at 9% CAGR through the assessment period 2018 to 2023. The rise in preference for pleasurable ride is causing the automotive HVAC market 2020 to thrive. The growing utility of HVAC technology in the maintaince of internal temperature of vehicles for prolonged duration can underline the ground work for the global automotive HVAC market. The high demand for the installation of thermal systems to regulate indoor environment of automobiles and adjust according to external weather condition can drive the market. The escalation of sales figure of vehicles integrated with automatic climate control solutions can add momentum to the worldwide automotive HVAC market. The expansion of the global automotive HVAC market can be contributed to the rise in frequency of long distance travels. In addition, factors that can encourage the ascension of the automotive HVAC system market are rise in global temperature and climate change. However, high installation expense can plunge the market value. The growing awareness about the availability of automotive HVAC system can uptick the market growth.

MRFR profiled key global Automotive HVAC Market players. They are:

MRFR reported some reputed players in the worldwide automotive HVAC market. They are; Sensata Technologies (U.S.), The Keihin Corporation (Japan), Calsonic Kansei Corporation (Japan), Sanden Corporation (Japan), Valeo (France), Denso Corporation (Japan), Hanon Systems (South Korea), MAHLE GmbH (Germany), Johnson Electric Holdings Limited (Hong Kong), Japan Climate Systems Corporation (Japan), and others,

Market Segmentation

The automotive HVAC market study is based on vehicle type, technology, and components.

The technology-based segments of the automotive HVAC system market are automatic and manual. Manual HVAC are frequently installed in budget automobiles. The physical effort involved in automobile integrated with HVAC system might not register substantial sales. In recent times, consumers choice quality over price. Thus, automobile designs with automotive HVAC systems can make significant contribution to the expansion of the global automotive HVAC system market. The rise in purchase power and high inclination towards luxury vehicles are other factors that allow the automatic segment to dictate the expansion of the worldwide automatic HVAC market.

The vehicle-type based segments of the automotive HVAC market are passenger cars, heavy commercial vehicle, and light commercial vehicle. The increased setup of automobile HVAC system in commercial vehicle and their high sales count can improve the impetus of the market.

The component-based segments of the automotive HVAC system market are receiver or drier, compressor, evaporator, condenser, and expansion device. Alterations in the compressor segment can change the progress pattern of the global HVAC market. The growing installation of quality compressors due their excellence in absorbing hot air to maintain the internal environment of vehicle can boost the market growth.

Regional Overview

Asia Pacific The automotive HVAC market can surge at a decent rate. The strong economy of Japan, India and China can support the expansion of the market. APAC houses renowned automobile manufacturers, which can contribute significantly to the expansion of the regional market. The expansion of population base, rise in demand for passenger vehicles, and ascension of per capita income are additional drivers of the market in the APAC region. In Europe, the rise in demand for the HVAC systems in automobiles is surging. The high extremity of low-temperature conditions can prompt the automotive HVAC market in Europe in the years to come.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What was the historic market size (2020)?

Which segmentation (Product/ Capacity) is driving market?

What will be the growth rate by 2023?

How are the key players in this market?

What are the strategies adopted by key players?

