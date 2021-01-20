Global 4D Printing Market Research Report 2022

Market Research Future (MRFR) reports that the global 4D Printing Market is projected to grow at USD 162 million by 2022. The market is set to expand at 39% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2022). 4D printing is the process via which a 3D printed object turns itself into another structure due to influence of external energy input such as temperature, light or other environmental stimuli.

Researches constantly trying to update 4D technology helps the market

Researchers have developed an updated technology called 4D printing, which involves state-of-the-art self-assembling materials. It is predicted that 4D printing could replace 3D printing in coming years as continuous technological developments and innovation are the current norms shaping the positive outlook of the market.

Diverse range of applications of 4D printing augments its demand

The self-transformation ability of the material aids in seeking a wide range of applications in various industries. Key players in numerous industries are already on the way to develop 4D printing technology to suit their applications. For instance, Airbus SAS (France) is currently developing a technology that can cool its jet engines using smart material that reacts to temperature.

High price to be an impeding factor in the market growth

Although there are a number of fueling the market, exorbitant expenses involved in developing smart materials will be a cause for worry researchers. However, 4D printing is touted to be the next big thing in coming years, and any investment in it will be low-risk. Investors realize this factor and continuously set efforts to update the technology. These factors will certainly create a market with great growth potential.

Industry Trends

July 2018 – Swiss designer Christoph Guberan along with Self-Assembly Lab at MIT’s International Design Center has unveiled a collection of functional inflatable lamps, vases, and vessels. These products are 4D-printed, using a technology called rapid liquid printing.

Product enhancement in tandem with technological innovations is an established trend that has managed to shape the market size favorably.

Market Segmentation

The 4D printing market is segmented based on application and region.

The application segment consists of aerospace and defense, healthcare, automotive, construction, clothing, utility, and others. In aerospace and defense, various research centers such as NASA are working over 4D printing technology to develop new products.

The 4D printing technology has contributed massively to the field of healthcare. For instance, to minimize the procedures involved surgeries, doctors now use 4D printing to put self-transforming components into the patient’s body. This enables easy treatment of any abnormality.

Regional Outlook

The regions where 4D printing market is flourishing are Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe and the Rest of the World.

MRFR experts assert that North America is all set to lead the global 4D printing market on account of technological advancements in 3D printing and also adoption of 3D printing on a large scale. Furthermore, the mentioned technological development soar high on the back of high investments in research and development (R&D) that in turn, bodes well with the market growth in the region.

The Europe region is expected to have the second biggest market share globally due to massive demand from industries such as military & defense, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare. Additionally, the latent scope for product development and innovation is likely to supplement the market demand during the foreseeable future.

4D printing being a niche technology thrives in the APAC region. The market in the region has expanded considerably owing to growing focus on achieving a sustainable environment. The market in the region also presents an array of opportunities for market players striving to take advantage of the untapped potential the region seems to possess.

Key Players

Autodesk, Inc. (U.S.), Organovo Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Materialise NV (Belgium), Stratasys Ltd. (U.S), Hewlett Packard Corp. (U.S.), 3D Systems Corporation (U.S.), ExOne Co. (U.S.), and Dassault Systemes SA (France), among others are some of the key players contributing to the market growth.

Industry Updates

August 2018 – The researchers at Dartmouth College have developed a new smart ink that turns 3D printed objects into shape and color changing forms opening the door to 4D printing technology. This will also reduce the cost of printing precision parts for a wide range of applications. The smart ink can print at a 300-micron resolution, with the end product featuring a finer line width of 30 microns.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

