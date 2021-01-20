Global Gluten Free Beer Market Segmentation, Demand and Supply 2023

Gluten Free Beer Market Analysis

The global gluten-free beer market is projected to touch USD 651.6 millions at a stellar 14.90% CAGR over the forecast period (2018-2023). Beers brewed chiefly from cereals namely corn, buckwheat, sorghum, rice and millet and sans gluten are known as a gluten-free beer. This is an ideal choice for people having gluten intolerance. Gluten-free beer need not be boring as today manufacturers are coming up with various innovative flavors to satiate the variegated taste buds and at the same time keeping one healthy. Known to possess the ability of lowering the fat content, easing digestive issues and lowering the levels of cholesterol, gluten-free beer has witnessed an increased demand especially amid health-conscious people.

There are abundant factors that is propelling the growth of the gluten-free beer market demand. These factors as per the MRFR (Market Research Future) report include rise in celiac disease, diabetes and obesity, diagnosed food tolerances, growing consumer awareness, raising health concerns amid consumers that is boosting the demand for gluten-free beer, new product innovations and product launches by top companies, aggressive marketing made by retailers, availability of gluten-free beer in various innovative flavors, change in eating habits, propensity of adopting appropriate measures, strong promotion and product innovation. On the contrary, apprehensiveness of consumers regarding its taste, soaring price and stringent regulatory frameworks in passing license are factors that may deter gluten-free beer market growth over the forecast period.

Gluten Free Beer Market Segmentation

MRFR report offers a broad segmental analysis of the global COVID-19 analysis on gluten-free beer market on the basis of type and packaging.

Based on type, it is segmented into gluten-reduced and gluten-free. Of these, gluten-free beer will have the largest share in the market over the forecast period. The business growth of gluten-free beer in North America is likely to attain 14.74% CAGR and touch USD 432 million by 2023. Along with North America, the gluten-free beer market in the Asia Pacific region can drive the growth of gluten-free beer at 15.04% CAGR.

Based on packaging, the gluten free beer industry is segmented into bottles, cans and others. Of these, bottles will dominate the market over the forecast period. This segment is predicted to grow at a whopping 14.65% CAGR. North America will expand at an impressive 15.93% CAGR and thus will make the maximum contribution while the Asia Pacific region is likely to expand at 15.63% CAGR over the forecast period.

Gluten Free Beer Regional Analysis

By region, the gluten-free beer market covers growth opportunities and latest trends across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Of these, North America will sway the market both with regards to value and volume. Mexico, Canada and the US are the key contributors here. Factors that are increasing the growth of the gluten-free beer market in this region include presence of a good number of beer companies, intensely competitive market and increasing number of gluten-free beer consumers. The gluten-free beer market in Europe will have the second major share with Spain, the UK, France, Italy and Germany contributing the utmost share. The European region is benefitting largely from e-commerce and the prevalence of celiac disease. The gluten-free beer market in Asia Pacific will grow with much gusto with China, Australia, New Zealand and Japan making the maximum contribution.

Key Players

Leading players profiled in the gluten-free beer market include Bellfield Brewery Ltd. (the U.K.), Epic Brewing Company (the U.S.), Lakefront Brewery Inc. (the U.S.), Dogfish Head Craft Brewery Inc. (the U.S.), Ipswich Ale Brewery (the U.S.), New Planet Beer Co. (the U.S.), Omission Brewing Co. (the U.S.), Brasserie De Brunehaut S.A. (Belgium), Ground Breaker Brewing and Gastropub (the U.S.), Joseph James Brewing Company, Inc. (the U.S.), Redbridge Beer (the U.S.), Whistler Brewing Company (Canada), Les Brasseurs Sans Gluten Inc. (Canada), New Belgium Brewing Company, Inc. (the U.S) and Stone Brewing Co. (the U.S.).

