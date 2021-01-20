Global Orthodontic Supplies Market Research Report 2023

The leading drivers and restraints operating on the Orthodontic Supplies Market Analysis Research Report – Global Forecast till 2023 are also profiled in the report to illustrate the extent of their impact on the market.

The rising popularity of dental tourism is one of the primary factors driving the global orthodontic supplies market. Apart from that, increasing demand for premium services from consumers is observed, thanks to a rise in the disposable income, contributing to the mounting orthodontic supplies market. For example, Ormco Corporation, in 2018, introduced a line of premium orthodontic instruments used to assist specialists in all dental procedures.

Key Industry Manufacturers

Some of the key players in the global Orthodontic Supplies Market t are 3M, Align Technology, American Orthodontics, Danaher, DB Orthodontics, Dental Morelli, Dentaurum, Dentsply Sirona, G&H Orthodontics, Great Lakes Orthodontics, Henry Schein, Rocky Mountain Orthodontics, Straumann Holding AG, TP Orthodontics, Ultradent Products, and others.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global orthodontic supplies market is studied for various regional segments such as the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas dominated the global orthodontic supplies market at the beginning of the forecast period. This market dictation can be owed to the presence of many significant market players in the region and the augmentation of the reimbursement procedures in the region.

Europe held the second-largest share in the global orthodontic supplies market in the base year. Growth in the region can be causative to the fast-paced technological advancements and rising investments in the research and development activities.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Mounting awareness about dental tourism is anticipated to drive the orthodontic supplies market in Asia Pacific. Owing to the lower prices of dental care in the region, Thailand is observed to be a trending location for dental tourism for many international dental tourists. For instance, dental veneers can cost around USD 180 in the US, which costs around USD 250 in Thailand.

The Middle East & Africa is expected to hold the smallest share in the global orthodontic supplies market during the assessment period. This can be accredited to the poor economic development, especially in Africa.

Table of Content

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.5 Trends & Assessment

Which includes the Market Segmentation, Market Trends, Competitive Landscapes inclusive of Sample Tables, Charts and Graphs.

Industry Update

April 2019: Engineers, dentists, and biologists from the University of Pennsylvania came together to develop microscopic robots that are capable of cleaning tooth plaque. Two types of robotic systems are designed. One to work on the surfaces and one to operate inside confined spaces. These microscopic robots can easily destroy biofilms and bacteria, reducing the risk of tooth decay.

