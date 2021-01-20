Global Vaccine Adjuvants Market Segmentation, Demand and Supply 2023

Market Highlights

Adjuvant is a substance that enhance the immune responses against antigens. More than one adjuvant may be present in the final vaccine products. Aluminum salts, such as aluminum hydroxide, aluminum phosphate, and aluminum potassium sulfate are widely used as an adjuvant in the vaccines production. Increasing demand for adjuvants to enhance and extend immune response, and need for development of safe and non-toxic adjuvants will boost the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing use of synthetic vaccines and recombinant vaccines are also expected to drive the global vaccine adjuvants market over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing demand for improved and long-lasting vaccination against existing and emerging diseases and increasing vaccination programs by the government and research and development activities favor the growth of this market in this region. On the other hand, high toxicity of adjuvants, and high developing cost for a new vaccine adjuvants may hamper the growth of the market.

The global vaccine adjuvants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period 2017–2023.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 105 market data tables and figures spread over 110 pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “vaccine adjuvants market research report–Global forecast till 2023.”

Major Players in Vaccine adjuvants Market

Some of the key players in the global market are VaxLiant LLC.(U.S),Vaxine Pty Ltd (Australia), Aphios Corporation (U.S), Viscogel AB (Sweden), Adjuvatis (France), Sergeant Adjuvants (U.S), Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC.(India), CureVac AG (Germany), Brenntag Biosector (Denmark), CSL Limited (Australia), SEPPIC (Fracne), Agenus, Inc. (U.S), Novavax, Inc.(U.S), SPI Pharma, Inc.(U.S), Invivogen (U.S), Avanti Polar Lipids, Inc. (U.S), MPV Technologies (U.S), and OZ Biosciences (France).

Regional Analysis

The global vaccine adjuvants market consists of four regions: the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas dominates the global market due to major initiatives taken by the government for vaccination against many diseases as well as excellent management of public awareness programs. Europe is the second largest market owing to increased emphasis and availability of funds for research and development.

The government is campaigning about vaccination and various preventive measures against infectious and non-infectious diseases. Recently, governments in developing countries of Asia Pacific have undertaken various vaccinations programs to the educate people. India is expected to be an emerging and the fastest growing market due to increasing focus on immunization programs by various government and NGOs. The market shows steady growth in the Middle East & Africa due to lower demand for vaccine adjuvants as compared to other regions across the globe.

Segmentation

The global vaccine adjuvants are segmented by types, routes of administration, and end users. On the basis of types, it is segmented into pathogen components, particulate adjuvants, and others. On the basis of routes of administration, it is segmented into oral, intramuscular, subcutaneous, and intradermal. On the basis of end users, it is segmented into pediatric, adult.

