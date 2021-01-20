Global Feed Amino Acids Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2023

The global feed amino acids market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the rising consumption of animal meat. Amino acids are the building blocks for proteins and substrates for synthesis of low molecular weight substances. Essential amino acids, such as lysine and tryptophan, participate in cell signaling, gene expression, and metabolic regulation in animals. Thus, amino acids in feed are considered to be more vital than just protein involvement in an animal diet.

Market Highlights

Meat and meat items are consumed globally in various forms. Good quality meat requires animals in good health that consume a healthy and nutritive diet. Amino acids are essential for an animal since it produces energy. Amino acids are an integral part of cells, muscles, and tissues. Amino acids are gaining huge demand among animal owners since feed amino acids help in muscle growth, better milk production, and a better immune system in animals. The feed amino acids market is boosted by the demand for amino acids in animal diet for a better yield of animal by-products, such as dairy and meat.

The feed amino acids market is segmented by type into lysine, methionine, threonine, tryptophan, and others. Among these, lysine segment accounts for the maximum revenue. Lysine has a positively charged epsilon-amino group and is not produced in the animal body, therefore, needs to be consumed through diets.

The feed amino acids market is segmented by livestock into ruminants, poultry, swine, aquaculture, and others. Poultry segment accounts for the maximum share in feed amino acids market due to the rising demand for quality animal meat and other by-products.

The market for feed amino acids is also segmented by form into dry and liquid. The dry segment has been generating the maximum revenue in feed amino acids market owing to longer shelf life with cost advantage over liquid form, Moreover, dry form has more ability to withstand heat during processing than liquid form.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, Asia-Pacific dominates the global feed amino acids market owing to the rising meat consuming population and increasing concern for animal health. In developing countries, such as China and India, there is high adoption of domestic animals as a source of income, meat and dairy products and cattle owners are inclined on feeding quality products to animals for better productivity. Extensive distribution of animal feed and high awareness among cattle owners about nutritional benefits has been the key driver driving the feed amino acids market in this region.

Segmentation

The global feed amino acids market has been segmented into type, livestock, form, and region.

The market on the basis of type has been segmented into lysine, methionine, threonine, tryptophan, and others.

The market, by livestock, has been segmented into ruminants, poultry, swine, aquaculture, and others.

The market, by form, has been segmented into dry and liquid

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global feed amino acids market are Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Sumitomo Corporation (Japan), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), CJ CheilJedang Corp. (South Korea), Ajinomoto Co.,Inc. (Japan), Bluestar Adisseo Co., Ltd. (France), Phibro Animal Health Corporation (US), Meihua Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (China), Kemin Industries, Inc. (US), Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited (China), Novus International (US), and Sunrise Nutrachem Group (China

