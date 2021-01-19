Global Metal Credit Cards Market by Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

Metal credit cards are credit cards made from metal materials. It is heavier than the common plastic metal card, the production process is more complicated, and generally has more added value. Metal credit cards are often tailored to the customer.

Metal credit cards aren’t just for the wealthy with sky-high annual fees. Now three no-annual-fee credit cards carry some heft when plunked down on a restaurant table.

Currently, there are many players in this market. Composecure, CPI Card Group, Gemalto, X-Core, G&D and some others are playing important roles in Metal Credit Cards industry. The market is relatively concentrated for now and is seeing to be more concentrated.In market, revenue of Metal Credit Cards in North America will increase to be 1402 M USD in 2025 from 248 M USD in 2018, which is the biggest consumption area in current market pattern. Europe ranks the second largest consumption area, with revenue of 173 USD in 2018. There are many different types of Metal Credit Cards. The market can be segmented into: Hybrid Metal Card, Veneer Metal Card, Full Metal Card and Others. Hybrid Metal Card Type is the most commonly used and efficient types and took 62.27% market share in 2018. By application, Standard Cards is the largest consumer group, with market share of 86.69% in 2018.

The global Metal Credit Cards market is valued at 510 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 2918.6 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 24.4% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Metal Credit Cards market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Metal Credit Cards in key regions like North America, Europe, China and South America, focuses on the consumption of Metal Credit Cards in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Metal Credit Cards market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Metal Credit Cards market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Composecure

CPI Card Group

Gemalto

X-Core

G&D

Goldpac

Valid

…

Metal Credit Cards market size by Type

Full Metal Card

Hybrid Metal Card

Veneer Metal Card

Others

In 2018, Hybrid Metal Card accounted for a major share of 64% in the global Metal Credit Cards market. And this product segment is poised to reach 1842 M USD by 2025 from 498 M USD in 2019.

Metal Credit Cards market size by Applications

Standard Cards

Custom Cards

In Metal Credit Cards market, Standard Cards segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 26166 (K Units) by 2025, at a CAGR of 26.4% during 2018 and 2025. It means that Metal Credit Cards will be promising in the Standard Cards field in the next couple of years.

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Metal Credit Cards market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Metal Credit Cards market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Metal Credit Cards companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Metal Credit Cards submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Metal Credit Cards are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Metal Credit Cards market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

