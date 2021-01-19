Global Micro Irrigation System Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2024

Categories
  • Market Scenario
  • The global micro-irrigation market
  • is considered to demonstrate a striking CAGR during the forecast period (2016
  • to 2022) owing to the augmenting food demand across the globe, asserts Market
  • Research Future (MRFR). Also referred to as drip irrigation or low-volume
  • irrigation, micro-irrigation deliver water directly to the root zone of the
  • Micro-irrigation system offers the most value, including both water
  • savings and better control.Irrigation includes provision of water to dry the
  • land for crop cultivation. Micro-irrigation supplies water at frequent
  • intervals both below and above the soil surfaces in the form of spray,
  • sprinkle, drip, mist, and jet.

 

  • Drivers and Constraints Impacting
  • the Market
  • Micro-irrigation has proved to be an
  • efficient and innovative solution compared to any other conventional irrigation
  • practices owing to the growing concern for water scarcity. With the increasing
  • water supply and storage problems coupled with the growing demand for food and
  • agricultural products, the demand for micro-irrigation has stimulated during
  • the forecast period.Micro-irrigation can also improve the productivity of
  • vegetables by 70% with the help of greenhouse system as micro-irrigation
  • entails regular and slow application of low-pressure water directly to the
  • Moreover, fertilizer losses are also reduced and farmers can irrigate
  • more crops area. The labor required for fertilizer, weeding,and irrigation is
  • also reduced as compared to other irrigation systems. Such factors are

 

  • considered to foster the market growth across the globe. Additionally,
  • governments are educating farmers for adopting sustainable irrigation methods
  • such as micro-irrigation and are also offering subsidies on the installation
  • This is further considered to boost the micro-irrigation systems market.
  • Global Micro-Irrigation Market:
  • Segmental Analysis
  • The global micro-irrigation market
  • has been segmented on the basis of type, material, end-user, and region.
  • By mode of type, the global
  • micro-irrigation market has been segmented into micro-bubblers,
  • micro-sprayers/sprinklers, drip tubing, drippers, and others. Among these, the
  • drip systems and micro-sprayers/sprinklersare estimated to occupy the largest
  • market share as rise in water scarcity in major agriculture-based economies and
  • reducing water table levels havetriggered the adoption in this region.
  • By mode of material, the global

 

  • micro-irrigation market has been segmented intometal, plastic,polyethylene, and
  • By mode of end-users, the global
  • micro-irrigation market has been segmented intogreenhouses, farms, residential
  • gardens, and others. Among these, the greenhouse segment is anticipated to
  • register a significant growth rate owing to the augmenting demand for cost and
  • water-efficient methods for conducting agricultural activities.
  • Regional Insights
  • Geographically, the micro-irrigation
  • market span across regions namely, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and
  • Rest-of-the-World (RoW).
  • Among all the region, the North
  • American region is considered to occupy the largest market share during the
  • review period. The growth is attributed to the concentration of key players
  • such as Nelson Irrigation Corporation, Lindsay Corporation, and Rain Bird

  • Corporation who develop reliable micro-irrigation products in this region. The
  • industry players further promote the development of mechanized and robust micro
  • irrigation systems, which contributes to the market growth. Moreover,
  • initiatives taken by the government such as the North America Climate Smart
  • Agricultural Initiative has enabled the industry participants and farmers to
  • The need to conserve water in the U.S. has also propelled the
  • market growth.
  • Key Players
  • The prominent players operating the
  • global micro-irrigation market are Lindsay Corporation (U.S.), Jain irrigation
  • systems (India), Irritec (Italy), WeishiHuifa Machinery Plant (China), Akplas
  • (Turkey), Rivulis (Israel), Hunter Industries (U.S.), Netafim Ltd Corporate
  • (Israel), Antelco (Australia), and The Toro Company (U.S.).
