Global Prebiotics Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2025

  • Market Highlights
  • TheGlobal
  • Prebiotics Market has registered continued growth over the last few
  • years and is projected to reach USD 8,794.7 Million by 2025 at
  • aCAGR of 9.7%. Prebiotics are non-digestible compounds that
  • promote the growth of beneficial microbes in animal and human guts. The
  • consumption of prebiotics such as inulin, oligosaccharides, lactulose, and
  • others help in the healthy growth of the gut microbiota. Apart from the traditional applications of prebiotics such
  • as dietary supplements, and functional foods, the manufacturers of prebiotics
  • are trying to explore new application industries for their products. Market
  • players are focusing on developing new products that can be used in

 

  • pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and animal feed. Animal feed is emerging as one of
  • the most potential application industries for prebiotics globally. Ban on the
  • use of antibiotics as growth promotors has also contributed to the increased
  • acceptance of innovative products such as prebiotics and algae proteins. The
  • increasing awareness regarding the importance of gut health in animal
  • performance and productivity among the livestock rearers has resulted in the
  • incorporation of prebiotic products in livestock diets. Pet owners prefer pet
  • food with prebiotics such as fructo-oligosaccharides, inulin, and others to
  • promote growth of Bifidobacteria and Lactobacilli bacteria in pets, especially
  • dogs and cats. According to the data cited by PetMD, nearly 70%of
  • the immune system in dogs is governed by their digestive system/tract.
  • Prominent market players are taking

 

  • steps toward business expansions and entering into untapped markets, thereby
  • increasing their consumer bases. The international players may strengthen their
  • presence worldwide through acquisitions during the review period. Surging
  • demand for functional ingredients in food & beverages and dietary
  • supplements is fuelling market growth, thereby making it an ideal time for
  • players to launch new prebiotics products and increase their global market
  • Segmental Analysis
  • The global prebiotics
  • market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.
  • Based on type, the
  • global prebiotics market is segmented into inulin, fructo-oligosaccharides,
  • galacto-oligosaccharides, and others. The

 

  • inulin segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 10.0%during
  • the forecast period. Inulin is classified as a prebiotic because of its ability
  • to stimulate the growth of beneficial bacteria such as bifidobacteria. The
  • growth of such bacteria is associated with improving bowel function and general
  • It is used to enrich food products with dietary fiber. It is also used
  • as a sugar replacer, fat replacer, and texture modifier for the development of
  • functional foods.
  • Regional Analysis
  • Geographically, the global prebiotics market has been segmented
  • into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. As per
  • MRFR analysis, Europe dominated the market, accounting for the largest share of
  • more than 37% in 2018and register a CAGR of 9.2% during
  • the forecast period. Germany, France, and the UK are the key countries
  • that are contributing to the market growth of the region. Growing focus on

 

  • preventive healthcare and greater awareness of health and wellness among the
  • consumers are factors leading to an increased demand for prebiotics among
  • various end-use industries. Additionally, the increasing demand for prebiotics
  • in infant nutrition provides lucrative opportunities for prebiotic
  • manufacturers in the European market.
  • Key Findings of the Study:
  • The global prebiotics market is expected to register a
  • growth rate of 7%during the period of 2019 to
  • 2025. Increasing emphasis on improving digestive health is projected
  • to propel the growth of the global prebiotics market.
  • By type, the inulin segment is projected to maintain
  • its dominance during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025. The
  • segment is expected to register the highest growth rate of 0%during
  • the forecast period.
  • On the basis of application, the functional food &
  • beverages segment is estimated to hold the largest market share during the
  • forecast period and is projected to register a growth rate of 6%.
  • Key Players
  • Market Research Future
  • recognizes Cargill, Incorporated (US), BENEO
  • GmBH (Germany), Clasado Biosciences Ltd (UK), Roquette Frères SA (France),
  • Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA (Belgium), Royal FrieslandCampina NV (Netherlands),
  • Kerry Group PLC (Ireland), Ingredion Incorporated (US), Tereos Starch &
  • Sweeteners SAS (France), and EW Nutrition GmbH (Germany)as the key
  • players active in the global prebiotics market
