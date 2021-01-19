Global Controlled Release Fertilizer Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2024

The global controlled-release fertilizers market is estimated to reach USD 2.01 billion in 2019 and is expected to register 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period, 2019 to 2024. The increasing demand for high-efficiency fertilizers, increasing focus on minimizing nutrient losses are the major driving factors for the growth of the market. The farmers are focusing on boosting their crop production thus are ready to adopt advanced farming technologies. The use of controlled-release fertilizers lowers the loss of nutrients and therefore requires a lesser amount for fertilizer application as compared to conventional fertilizers. Thus, due to this reduction in the cost of cultivation, the profit realization for the farmers increases along with the crop yield. However, the lack of skilled labors and supply of less effective counterfeit products are the major challenges faced by the players operating in this market.

Market Segmentation

The global controlled-release fertilizers market is segmented by type, mechanism, crop type, and region.

On the basis of the type, the global controlled release fertilizers market is segmented into controlled release organic fertilizers (CROF), controlled release inorganic fertilizers (CRIF), controlled release coated fertilizers (CRCF), controlled release coated urea (CRCU), and others. CROF are sub-segmented into natural organic compounds (animal manure, sewage sludge etc.) and synthetic organic compounds (urea formaldehyde (UF), isobutylene-diurea (IBDU), urea acetaldehyde/cyclo diurea (CDU)). CRIF are sub-segmented into metal ammonium phosphates (KNH4PO4 and MgNH4PO4), and partially acidulated phosphate rock (PAPR). CRCF is sub-segmented into coated granules and matrix coating. Coated granular CRFs are further segmented to organic polymer coating materials (for instance, thermoplastics, and resins) and inorganic coating materials (including sulfur and other minerals). The matrix coating is further segmented into

hydrophobic matrix coating (e.g. polyoleﬁn, rubber etc.,) and hydrophilic matrix coating (hydrogels). CRCU are sub-segmented into CRCU with a sulfur-based coating material, CRCU with a polymer-based coating material, CRCU with a superabsorbent coating material (hydrogel), and CRCU with bio-composite coating material among other. CRCU segment dominate the market owing to advantages of urea-based fertilizer such as high nitrogen content (46%), low cost, and ease of application.

Regional Analysis

The global controlled-release fertilizers market is spanned across five regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America was the major market for the controlled release fertilizers in 2017, followed by Europe, which is further trailed by Asia Pacific. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to show a moderate demand for controlled release fertilizers over the forecast period.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global controlled-release fertilizers market are BASF SE (Germany), Nutrien Ltd. (Canada), Yara International ASA (Norway), Koch Agronomic Services, LLC. (U.S.), ICL (Israel), AGLUKON Spezialdünger GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), COMPO EXPERT (Germany), Ekompany (Netherlands), Haifa Chemicals Ltd. (Israel), Kingenta (China), and The Scotts Company LLC (U.S.).

