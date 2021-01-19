Global Glyphosate Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2023

The glyphosate is widely used in cereals & grains, weed removal, oilseed & pulses, fruits & vegetables among others. The global glyphosate market is spanned across five regions of the world namely, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at a rapid pace. The growing demand for agricultural produce along with the increasing use of glyphosate for removal of weed is expected to boost the market in this region. Moreover, the changing farming practices in the region is also

expected to affect the market growth positively. South America is anticipated to be one of the largest markets of glyphosate mainly driven by Brazil and Argentina. The growing production of genetically modified crops in the region is expected to drive the growth of the market. Among the various crop type, genetically modified soya bean is anticipated to be the largest type during the review period. Europe is expected to show a steady growth during the forecast period. The growing application in removal of weed coupled with approval of European Union for the use of glyphosate is expected to augment the market growth further.

Segmentation

The global glyphosate market is segmented into crop type, from application and region. On the basis of the crop type, the global market of glyphosate can be segmented into genetically modified crops, conventional crops. On the basis of the form, the market is segregated into liquid form and dry form. On the basis of the application, the market is further segmented into grains & cereals, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, weed removal and others. On the basis of the region, the global glyphosate triglycerides market is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Market Summary

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market for glyphosate during the forecast period. The high adoption of modern agriculture practices, high prevalence of weed growth, and adoption of genetically modified crops in the region have contributed to the growth of the market. The region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan contribute significantly to the increasing demand in Asia-Pacific. North America is the second-largest market for glyphosate.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global glyphosate market are Monsanto Company (U.S.), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), Bayer AG (Germany), E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Company (U.S.), The Dow chemical company (U.S.), Nufarm Limited (Australia), Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemical, Inc.(China), Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd (Israel), UPL Limited (India), and Zhejiang Xinan Chemical Industrial Group Co., Ltd (China)

