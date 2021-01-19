Global Vitamin Supplements Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2025

Global Vitamin Supplements Market has been registering a notable growth over the last few years and is projected to grow by USD 30,520.40 Million from 2018 to 2025 at a CAGR of 6.65%. With a large number of players present in the market, the vitamin supplements industry is marked by high intensity of rivalry. There is a high level of competition among the market players in terms of product quality and product variety. The key players invest in research and development to bring about innovation in their product lines and make product development a priority to meet changing consumer preferences. The European vitamin supplements market has witnessed several product launches in recent years. For instance, in May 2018, Kappa Bioscience introduced K2Vital. Manufacturers are also emphasizing innovative promotions to create strong awareness among consumers. Additionally, the players are also focused on adopting strategic growth initiatives such as acquisitions, and expansions to strengthen their market position and capture a large customer base.

The manufacturing and sale of vitamin supplements are subject to strict government regulations. Organizations such as the US FDA and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) are responsible for controlling permits, setting regulations for the entry of new players, residual management issues, and inspection of expiry dates for the products such as vitamin supplements. The FDA has set standards for regulating the manufacture and distribution of functional foods and vitamins in the US, while the EFSA has several regulations concerning the raw materials used in nutraceutical production, the production process, and labeling. Such stringent government regulations are creating challenges in the growth of vitamin supplement manufacturers across the globe.

Segmental Analysis

The Global Vitamin Supplements Market has been segmented on the basis of Type, Form, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Based on type, the global vitamin supplements market has been segmented into vitamin B, vitamin C, vitamin D, multivitamins, and others. The multivitamins segment dominated the global vitamin supplements market in 2018. The popularity of multivitamins has increased over the last few decades. Multivitamins are available in different forms such as tablets, capsules, softgels, gummies, powder, and liquid. However, tablets and capsules are the preferred form. The demand for multivitamins can be attributed to several factors. They aid in meeting the required dosages of various vitamins while helping prevent cardiovascular disease. Multivitamin supplements also minimize the chances of type 2 diabetes and other chronic diseases.

By form, the market has been divided into tablets, capsules & soft gels; powder; and others. The tablets, capsules & soft gels segment garnered the largest share of the global vitamin supplements market in 2018. Tablets are generally low in price and offer high-potency options. Tablets have a longer shelf life as compared to the other forms of vitamin supplements. Capsules are easy to swallow; however, are higher in price and have a lower shelf life than tablets. Soft gels are typically used for oil- or liquid-based supplements and are easy to swallow. Soft gels are stable, sealed, and have a longer shelf life than the liquid or capsule form of supplements. However, soft gels are sensitive to heat and are only considered convenient for small doses.

Based on the distribution channel, the global vitamin supplements market has been classified into store-based and non-store-based. The store-based segment is further sub-segmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, and others. In 2018, the store-based segment accounted for the largest share and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.49% during the forecast period 2019–2025. The supermarkets & hypermarkets sub-segment is expected to be the largest as these channels account for the maximum sale of vitamin supplements. Specialty stores also play a significant role in the distribution of vitamin supplements. It is projected to be the fastest-growing sub-segment during the review period.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global vitamin supplements market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. As per MRFR analysis, Asia-Pacific dominated the market, accounting for the largest share of more than 36% in 2018. It is also expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.22% during the assessment period.



