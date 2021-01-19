Global Take-Out Fried Chicken Market Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2025

The Global Take-Out Fried Chicken Market is estimated to be valued at USD 8,252.9 Million by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 5.47% during the forecast period. Take-out fried chicken refers to fried chicken ordered from a restaurant and consumed off-premises. Based on product type, the market has been segregated into fried chicken are wings, breast, drumsticks, thighs, nuggets, and others. Take-out fried chicken includes takeaway and online and offline food delivery offered by the restaurant chains.

ALSO READ : https://teletype.in/@pagrawal11/wraz5Ypwl

North America was the largest market for take-out fried chicken in 2018, and the region is expected to continue to dominate the global market during the review period. Fried chicken is widely consumed in North America, especially the US due to higher consumer preference for light over dark meat. Europe accounted for a significant revenue share of the global take-out fried chicken market in 2018. However, the market in the region is projected to witness sluggish growth owing to the adoption of a healthy lifestyle by the people in the region. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR, followed by the Middle East, during the review period. Increasing consumption of fast food such as fried chicken by the consumers and the expansion of the food delivery market are driving the growth of the take-out fried chicken market in these regions.

ALSO READ : http://meshnotes.com/AAYL9yHdjSMC

The global take-out fried chicken market is expected to register a high growth rate during the forecast period. The expansion of the fast food industry and the rise of multinational fast food restaurant chains are major factors driving the market growth. Expansion into untapped markets is expected to create new opportunities for vendors active in the global market. However, rising health concerns among the global populace are restricting the growth of the market. Suppliers of take-out fried chicken are witnessing challenges such as frequent lawsuits being filed against them.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/cbct-dental-imaging-market-2021-analysis-size-business-growth-trends-and-projections-by-2023-2021-01-12

Segmental Analysis

The global take-out fried chicken market has been segmented on the basis of product type, age group, distribution channel, and region.

By product type, the market has been divided into wings, breast, drumsticks, thighs, nuggets, and others. The breast segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018 due to high demand for chicken breast in North America and Europe. However, the nuggets segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rise in popularity of chicken nuggets, especially in the developing countries, the introduction of tastes and flavors, low cost, and ease of preparation.

Based on age group, the global take-out fried chicken market has been segmented into above 20, 20–40, above 40. The 20–40 segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018 owing to the high inclination toward fast food. However, the below 20 age group segments is projected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the high demand for innovative and exotic flavors of fried chicken by consumers below the age of 20 years.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/covid-19-pandemic-impact-on-soups-market-insight-size-value-share-key-players-review-latest-news-product-category-sales-and-production-by-forecast-to-2025-2020-10-26

In terms of distribution channel, the market has been classified as takeaway and online & offline delivery. The takeaway segment accounted for a larger share of the market in 2018. The segmental revenue share varies from region to region. Preference for takeaway in regions such as North America, Europe, South America, and a few countries of Asia-Pacific is driving the growth of the takeaway segment. However, consumers are opting for food delivery owing to the convenience offered by online and offline delivery of fried chicken. Thus, the online & offline delivery segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global take-out fried chicken market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the rest of the world. As per MRFR analysis, North America accounted for a dominant share of the global market in 2018. Moreover, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.13% during the assessment period. The market in the Middle East is projected to expand at a substantial growth rate during the forecast period, in which the GCC countries account for a majority market share in the region.

Key Findings of the Study:

The Global Take-Out Fried Chicken Market is expected to register a growth rate of 47% from 2019 to 2025.

is expected to register a growth rate of from The breast segment is estimated to maintain its prominent share, registering a growth rate of 26% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. On the basis of distribution channel, the takeaway segment is expected to hold a larger market share during the forecast period and register a growth rate of 5.16%.

Access Full Report Details and Order this Premium Report @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/take-out-fried-chicken-market-8337

Key Players

Market Research Future recognizes Yum! Brands Inc. (KFC) (US), McDonald’s Corporation (US), GENESIS BBQ (South Korea), Raising Cane’s USA, LLC. (US), Wingstop Restaurants, Inc.(US), Zaxby’s Franchising LLC (US), Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken (US), Call A Chicken (Canada), Chick-fil-A, Inc. (US), Restaurant Brands International Inc. (Canada), Kyochon F&B Co., Ltd (South Korea), Wendy’s International, LLC (US), Bojangles’ International, LLC (US), and Cajun Operating Company (Church’s Chicken) (US) as the Key Players in the global take-out fried chicken market.

ALSO READ : https://www.medgadget.com/2020/08/contact-lenses-market-share-value-current-trends-size-competitive-landscape-and-covid-19-impact-analysis-by-2025.html

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive

statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments

around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)

https://thedailychronicle.in/