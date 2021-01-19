Global Food Safety Testing Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2025

Global Food Safety Testing Market is projected to be valued at USD 27,334.4 Million by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Food safety testing used to identify contamination in food products. The demand for food safety testing has increased over the last few years due to the increasing number of outbreaks of food-borne illnesses and stringent food safety regulations across the globe. However, limited supporting infrastructure in developing countries is projected to hinder the growth of the market during the review period.

North America dominated the food safety testing market in 2018 owing to the high incidence rate of food-borne diseases caused by Salmonella, E. coli, and Listeria, among others. The US followed by Canada are among the lucrative markets for manufacturers in the region. According to the CDC, Salmonella is a significant pathogen causing food-borne illnesses in the country. The pathogen can spread through contaminated eggs, food, and cut fruit. Similarly, E. coli cases are caused by the consumption of contaminated ground beef, vegetables, milk, and apple juice. The market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the review period. China is the major food safety testing market in the region due to the increasing emphasis on food safety. Other factors such as stringent safety standards for meat processors and increasing incidences of food contamination and food safety concerns are expected to drive the growth of the food safety testing market in the region.

Segmental Analysis

The global food safety testing market has been segmented on the basis of contaminant, technology, food type, and region.

By contaminant, the market has been divided into pathogens, pesticides, toxins, GMOs, and others. The pathogens is further bifurcated into salmonella, e.coli, listeri, campylobacter, and others. The pathogens segment accounted for the maximum market share in 2018, whereas, GMOs segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The fast-growing market has led to the introduction of various new technologies to identify GMOs. Food testing laboratories are focused on efficient strategies, such as using multiplex protein and DNA screening, which ensure a higher degree of specific identification and quantification. An increase in consumer attention toward GMOs in food is expected to drive the growth of the segment.

Based on technology, the global food safety testing market has been classified as traditional and rapid. The rapid segment is further sub-segmented as PCR-based testing, convenience-based testing, immunoassay-based testing, and others. The rapid segment accounted for the larger market share in 2018 in terms of value. The growth can be attributed to the increased adoption of rapid testing kits by food manufacturers and food testing laboratories. The market is expected to grow with increasing opportunities such as on-site testing services provided by technology providers and quick and accurate technology for food testing.

Based on food type, the global food safety testing market has been classified as dairy products, meat, poultry, & seafood products, processed food, cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, and others. The meat, poultry, & seafood products segment accounted for the larger market share in 2018 in terms of value. The hygienic conditions of slaughterhouses or processing plants and the water used to clean meat or carcasses are the key factors affecting bacterial contamination. Small slaughterhouses do not have advanced equipment, increasing the risk of contamination. At modern large-scale slaughterhouses, the use of specialized equipment and standard procedures help minimize contamination.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global food safety testing market has been categorized as Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, and the rest of the world. As per MRFR analysis, North America accounted for the largest share in 2018. Europe Food Safety Testing market accounted for the second-largest market share in 2018. Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

Key Players

Market Research Future recognizes SGS SA (Switzerland), Microbac Laboratories, Inc. (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Bureau Veritas (US), Intertek Group plc (UK), ALS Limited (Australia), AsureQuality Ltd. (New Zealand), Neogen Corporation (US), TÜV SÜD (Germany), and ADPEN Laboratories Inc. (US) as the Key Players in the Global Food Safety Testing Market.

