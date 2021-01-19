Crackstreams: Chelsea vs Leicester City: Live stream, TV channel, How to watch online, news, time for Premier League

Chelsea vs Leicester City: Premier League live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds, time, Watch Chelsea vs Leicester City live stream official broadcast. Get the latest Chelsea vs Leicester City free streaming, channels, Odds, scores, lineups,Prediction and updates.

Leicester City welcome Chelsea to King Power Stadium in the Premier League on Tuesday with six points separating the pair. Frank Lampard’s visitors need three points as they look to get back on track after four losses and draw from their last seven league matches while Brendan Rodgers’ hosts have won four during that time and lost just once. The Foxes are second and just two points behind leaders Manchester United while three points can only move Chelsea level with Everton and the Toffees will still have a game in hand.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 19 | Time: 15:15 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Jan. 19 | 15:15 p.m. ET Location: King Power Stadium — Leicester, England

King Power Stadium — Leicester, England TV: NBC Sports Network

FuboTV (try for free)

FuboTV (try for free) Odds: Leicester +188; Draw +240; Chelsea +145 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Leicester:

Unbeaten in their last five Premier League outings with three wins in that time, Leicester come into this one in form and difficult to beat. That said, only four of 11 wins this season have come at home and four of five losses this campaign overall have come at King Power Stadium. Bizarrely, Rodgers’ men are easier to get at on their own turf than when they are on the road. Jamie Vardy remains two goals behind Mohamed Salah in the goals ranking with 11 to the Liverpool man’s 13 but is now four games without a goal.

Chelsea:

With two defeats and a draw from their last four and a narrow win over Fulham, Chelsea need to find their form and fast. Four of the Blues’ eight wins have come away from home, but three of their five losses have also been on the road. Still one of the top-scoring sides in the league with 33 goals, they also leak more goals than many — although are identical to their hosts in this respect with 21. Lampard’s men continue to lack a consistent goal scorer with Tammy Abraham’s six their best return so far.

Prediction

An entertaining draw with plenty of goals which will ultimately be of more use to Leicester than Chelsea. Pick: Leicester 2-2 Chelsea.

