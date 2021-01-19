Global Cabin Interior Composites Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2024

The key players in the global cabin interior composites market are Aim Altitude (UK), Collins Aerospace, Inc. (US), Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG (Germany), FACC AG (Austria), JAMCO Corporation (Japan), The Gill Corporation (US), The Nordam Group LLC (US), Triumph Group (US), Safran (France), and BASF Corporation (Germany).

Market Highlights

The growth of the Global Cabin Interior Composites Market can be attributed to the increasing air passenger traffic and retrofit of old aircraft. However, delays in aircraft deliveries and decreasing profitability of airlines in developing regions may hamper market growth.

The global cabin interior composites market has been segmented based on aircraft type, composite type, process, end use, application, and region.

On the basis of aircraft type, the market has been divided into narrow-body and wide-body. In 2018, the narrow-body segment dominated the market and it is expected to register the higher CAGR during the forecast period. Narrow-body planes offer cost-efficiency and low fuel consumption, which is expected to drive the growth of the segment.

Based on composite type, the market has been categorized as carbon fiber composite, glass fiber composite, and others. The glass fiber composite segment dominated the market in 2018. However, the carbon fiber composite segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period as these composites are corrosion resistant and offer high stiffness.

By process, the market has been classified as sandwich construction, compression molding, and others. The sandwich construction segment was the largest in 2018 and is expected to be the fastest-growing during the review period. Cabin interior composites manufactured by sandwich construction process are durable and energy-efficient, which is expected to boost the growth of the segment.

On the basis of end use, the market has been segmented into OEM and aftermarket. In 2018, the OEM segment dominated the market while the aftermarket segment is expected to exhibit the higher CAGR during the forecast period. Aftermarket players offer post-sale services such as customizations and maintenance; these factors are propelling the growth of the segment.

Based on application, the global cabin interior composites market has been divided into floor panels, sidewall panels, ceiling panels, stowage bins, galleys, lavatories, seating, ducts, and others. The seating segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Optimized seating and the use of new advanced composites such as titanium for aircraft seats are driving the growth of the segment.

The global cabin interior composites market has been studied for four key regions—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2018. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing aircraft fleet size and establishment of assembly plants by aircraft OEMs such as Boeing and Airbus Group in China are bolstering market growth in the region.

