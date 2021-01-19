Global Automatic Weapons Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2024

Market Highlights

Automatic weapons have gained significant traction in recent years owing to high investments in the military and defense industry across the world. Moreover, rising incidents of terrorism and armed conflicts have led to an increase in the demand for automatic weapons. However, the market faces certain challenges such as integrating automatic weapons with multiple platforms.

The global automatic weapons market has been segmented on the basis of product, end use, and region.

Based on product, the global automatic weapons market has been segmented into automatic rifles, machine guns, light machine guns (LMG), medium machine guns (MMG), automatic launchers, grenade launchers, missile launchers, mortar launchers, automatic cannons, and Gatling guns. The automatic rifles segment is expected to be the largest

during the forecast period due to advancements in rifle design by key players.

By end use, the global automatic weapons market has been classified as land, naval, and airborne. The land segment is estimated to be the largest segment during the forecast period. The upgradation of armored platforms, need for connected warfare systems, and growing focus on soldier safety are projected to propel the demand for automatic weapons in the land segment.

Based on region, the global automatic weapons market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2018, North America accounted for the largest market share and the regional market is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. The US is projected to be the larger country-level market in the region due to consistent invests in the research and development of

automatic weapons and related technologies.

Key Players

The key players in the global automatic weapons market are General Dynamics Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman (US), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), ST Engineering (Singapore), KBP Instrument Design Bureau (Russia), Heckler & Koch AG (Germany), FN Herstal (Belgium), Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC (US), Israel Weapon Industries (IWI) Ltd. (Israel), China North Industries Corporation (China), Denel Land Systems (South Africa), Kalashnikov Concern (Russia), BAE Systems (UK), Barrett Firearms Manufacturing (US), and Ukroboroprom (Ukraine).

