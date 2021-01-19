Global Sonobuoy Launcher Market Updates, News and Data 2023

The key players in the global sonobuoy launcher market are Harris Corporation (US), Alkan S.A. (France), JSK Naval Support Inc. (Canada), and Geospectrum Technologies Inc. (Canada).

Market Highlights

The global sonobuoy launcher market has been segmented based on launch configuration, launch mode, launch platform, and region.

ALSO READ : https://nitabombare.wordpress.com/2020/10/05/sonobuoy-launcher-market-sizeshareanalysisgrowthtrend-forecast-2023/

Based on launch configuration, the sonobuoy launcher market is divided into single launch system and multiple rotary launch system. The multiple rotary launch system segment is estimated to account for the largest market share and is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period as it can eject as much as forty sonobuoys. The aircraft mounted launchers can also be reloaded during flight.

ALSO READ : https://teletype.in/@nitu/editor/iYqaPQPWh

Based on launch mode, the sonobuoy launcher market is divided into pneumatic and others. Others include cartridge activated devices (CAD), spring-loaded, mechanical ejectors, and gravity release. The pneumatic segment is estimated to account for the largest market share and is projected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This type of launcher system is being offered by almost all players in the market.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/heat-transfer-fluid-market-2021-2024-industry-overview-global-research-activities-capital-investment-key-factors-comprehensive-analysis-2021-01-12

Based on launch platform, the sonobuoy launcher market is divided into aircraft and naval vessels. The aircraft segment is estimated to account for the largest market share and is projected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Meanwhile, the ships can carry heavier launcher systems and can deploy sonobuoys for maritime patrol, submarine detection, and other applications.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/covid-19-pandemic-impact-on-specialty-frozen-bakery-market-insight-industry-demand-size-share-future-scope-business-opportunity-and-forecast-to-2022-2020-10-23

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In 2017, North America accounted for the largest market share, whereas, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market during the review period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for sonobuoys in countries such as China, and India owing to rising maritime disputes

ALSO READ : https://www.medgadget.com/2020/08/covid-19-impact-on-breastfeeding-accessories-market-growth-2020-industry-report-size-estimation-pricing-regional-statistics-top-company-profile-share-analysis-cagr-value.html

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive

statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments

around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)

https://thedailychronicle.in/