Global Construction Glass Market Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2023

Glass strongly influences modern architectural design. The creative use of large windows, glass doors, roof lights, and atria, among many other applications, makes buildings and houses bright, airy, and inviting and energy efficient. Glass is one of the most sophisticated and versatile materials used in the construction industry. Extensive use of glass helps in creating a very hi-tech and modern look in buildings.

Glass is the dominating material in modern day architecture which places optical emphases and provides for numerous technical functions. Glass industry offers glazing with individual technical features that can be used for heat, solar, or sound protection, as design components, safety glass, or as a part of solar systems. The main focus in building is usually on saving energy, especially in these challenging times of increasing prices for energy and raw materials. The strong differentiation between the technical functions in turn makes individual consultation even more important.

Increase in adoption of energy-saving products with new infrastructural and construction projects in the developed and developing regions has supplemented the market growth of low-e glass market. In addition, construction glass helps to increase the influx of natural light in the building and meets the need of energy-efficient temperature management. However, high costs associated with raw materials and economic downturn restrain the market growth.

Construction glass is used extensively in residential and non-residential buildings. Non-residential construction segment accounted for the largest share of more than 64% in 2015, owing to increase in construction activities of green buildings and various government regulations related to energy-efficient buildings. In addition, new buildings, educational institutes, and industrial buildings have started using solar control low-e glass, which fuelled the market growth.

Global Construction Glass market is growing with the rapid pace; mainly due to advancement in technologies. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of Construction Glass is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to demonstrate a stunning growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the estimated period (2017 – 2023).

Construction Glass Market – Competitive Analysis

Construction Glass market appears to be competitive with the presence of several large and small players operating in the Construction Glass Market. These Key players compete based upon pricing, quality, Technology and reputation. Construction Glass market demonstrates a high growth potential which is likely to attract many entrants to the market resulting in to intensified competition further. The report also considers key trends that will impact the industry and profiles of leading profiled players of Construction Glass market. Some of the top companies mentioned in the report are S.A. BENDHEIM, LTD., AGC Glass Company North America, Inc., SCHOTT AG, Central Glass Co. Ltd., PPG Industries, Inc., Saint-Gobain S.A., Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., JE Berkowitz, LP, AGNORA, and Guardian Industries. Moreover, manufacturers mainly ensure to deliver the best quality products based on innovative technologies, and best practices.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

In 2017, PPG agreed with Nippon Electric Glass for sale of remaining fiberglass operations

In 2016, PPG agreed with Vitro for sale of flat glass operations

February 27, 2017, Saint-Gobain’s flat glass segment increased sales by 6.5 percent in 2016, according to the company’s latest financial release.

Dec 6, 2016, French group Saint-Gobain takes over Romania’s Pietta Glass Working

Construction Glass Market – Segments:

Global Construction Glass Market is segmented in to 3 Key dynamics for an easy grasp and enhanced understanding.

Segmentation by Type: Flat Glass, and Special Glass

Segmentation by Application: Commercial, Residential, and others

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

