Fresh Food Packaging Market 2021: Industry to Grow at 4.02% CAGR by 2023 | Top Manufacturers Rock-Tenn Company, Silgan Holdings, Bemis Company, Mondi, Coveris Holdings

Market Analysis

The Fresh Food Packaging Market will develop at a 4.02% CAGR between 2017- 2023, states the recent Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis. Food packaging plays a crucial part in keeping the quality of food safe and also handling transportation. It offers a modern marketing medium to sellers and aids improve customer satisfaction level and information transmission. Food packaging protects food products against contamination caused by moisture, air, and microorganisms and helps catalytic activity in fresh food. It has wide applications in meat products, dairy products, vegetables, fruits, and others.

Various factors are propelling the global fresh food packaging market growth. According to the recent MRFR report, such factors include government initiatives for food safety, need for small portion food items, demand for single-use packaging, rising population, growing need for convenience food, the extended shelf life of packaged food, increased health consciousness, awareness about the nutritional value of food items, and demand for packaged food to avoid contamination. Additional factors adding market growth include growing sophistication, growing awareness about airborne diseases, concerns about pesticides and other chemicals used on vegetables and fruits, artificial ripening methods, availability of convenient, sustainable, and affordable packaging materials, and advanced technologies like active and intelligent packing.

On the contrary, environmental effects and disposable management of waste, rising global warming, environmental concerns, and stringent government regulations and rules, and the current COVID-19 impact are factors that may limit the fresh food packaging market growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report highlights an inclusive segmental analysis of the global fresh food packaging market based on end use and material.

By material, the global fresh food packaging market is segmented into metal, glass, flexible and rigid plastic, paper and paperboard, and others. Of these, the paper segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

By end use, the global fresh food packaging market is segmented into meat products, dairy products, vegetables, fruits, and others. Of these, meat products will dominate the market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global fresh food packaging market covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific (APAC), & the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, the APAC region will have the lions share in the market over the forecast period. Increasing export of vegetables and fruits from India and China, growing awareness about global warming, growing concerns about the environment, availability of eco-friendly packaging technologies that are cost-effective and made from recycled material, growing demand for packaged foods, growing health consciousness, the prevalence of airborne diseases, and consumers growing disposable income are adding to the global fresh food packaging market growth in the region.

In North America, the global fresh food packaging market is predicted to have healthy growth over the forecast period. Growing awareness about global warming, rising concerns about the environment, and the availability of solutions such as eco-friendly packaging are adding to the global fresh food packaging market growth in the region.

In Europe, the global fresh food packaging market is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period, and in the MEA is predicted to have steady growth over the forecast period.

Key Players

Key players profiled in the global fresh food packaging market report include RockTenn Company (U.S.), International Paper Company (U.S.), Silgan Holdings Inc. (U.S.), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Bemis Company, Inc. (U.S.), Mondi Plc. (South Africa), Coveris Holdings S.A (U.S.), Smurfit Kappa Group (Ireland), Amcor Limited (Australia), and D.S. Smith Plc. (U.K).

