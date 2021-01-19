Wet Waste Management Market 2021: Industry Size, Share, Growth Prospects, Business Development, Top Vendors, Future Insights and Forecast Research

Wet Waste Management entails the supervision for proper handling and disposal of liquid and solid wastes. Removal of waste from public areas can reduce the risks to public health. The global wet waste management market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) contains a comprehensive analysis of the industry facilitated with pertinent drivers, opportunities, and challenges. The COVID-19 outbreak and effects have been taken into considerations for making projections for the period of 2017 to 2023 (forecast period).

Market Scope

The global wet waste management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~ 5% during the forecast period.

Segmentation

Based on the service & equipment, the market is segmented into collection & transportation, storage, sorting, processing, and disposal & landfill. The processing is projected to dominate the global wet waste management market and is likely to continue over the forecast period, 2017-2023 due to growing population, coupled with growing waste generation and management services.

Based on the source, the market is segmented into household & municipal waste, commercial waste, industrial waste, healthcare & medical waste, and other waste. The household & municipal waste dominated the market in 2016 and is projected to be the fastest-growing source over the review period. The global increase in the urbanization with humongous population growth is creating a wide scope household & municipal waste generation.

Based on the waste type, the market is segmented into food scrap, meat & bones, agricultural waste, medical waste, shredded paper, and others. The food wastage is considered as one of the major problems across the world, a huge amount of food is wasted across the world through the residential and commercial sector. Thus, making food scrap as a prominent segment as a waste type in global wet waste management market.

Regional Analysis

Among these, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR and hold the largest market share in the global wet waste management market. The growing awareness for wet waste management of the region with forthcoming advanced new technologies such as waste to energy solution, also the growing utilization of eco-friendly materials and increasing ecological sustainability concerns, improved economic conditions of major emerging nations. All these factors are majorly contributing towards the evolution of the wet waste management market in Asia Pacific region.

Europe held the second largest market share in 2016. The market for wet waste management is primarily driven due to the increasing government initiatives and support schemes to promote waste management. All the major countries in Europe have sponsored various private players in the waste management through their municipal commission at the city level to promote health and hygiene benefits across the population. North American countries are practicing wet waste management techniques from the last few decades and are expected to witness the same stagnant growth over the forecast period. The U.S. and Canada are the prominent countries, which are immensely concentrating on promoting wet waste management at an extensively level to obtain compost for farms and biofuels as transport fuels.

Competitive Outlook

SUEZ Environment Co. S.A., Veolia Environment S.A., Republic Services Inc., Panda Recycling, Sampurn(e)arth Environment Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Remondis SE & Co. Kg, Stericycle, Waste Ventures India, Eco Wise Waste Management Pvt. Ltd., Waste Management Inc., Progressive Waste Solution Ltd., Covanta Energy Corporation, Advanced Disposal Services, Inc., Clean Harbors Inc., and Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas are key players of the global wet waste management market.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Process

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.1.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

3.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes

3.1.5 Segment Rivalry

3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.5 Market Trends

5 Global Wet Waste Management Market By Service & Equipment

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Collection & Transportation

5.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

5.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

5.3 Storage

5.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

5.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

5.4 Sorting

5.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

5.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

5.5 Processing

5.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

5.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

……..

