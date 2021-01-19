Leisure Boat Marine Coatings Market Report 2021-2026: Global Top Manufacturers Analysis

According to our latest research, the global Leisure Boat Marine Coatings size is estimated to be xx million in 2020 from USD 1001.5 million in 2019, with a change of XX% between 2019 and 2020. The global Leisure Boat Marine Coatings market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% for the next five years.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
Market segment by Type, covers
- Anti-Fouling
- Anti-Corrosion
- Foul Release
Market segment by Application can be divided into
- Vessels
- Tankers
- Yachts
- Others
The key market players for global Leisure Boat Marine Coatings market are listed below:
- AkzoNobel NV
- Hempel A/S
- kansai Paint Co. Ltd
- Nippon Paint
- KCC Corporation
- PPG Industries Inc.
- DuPont
- Jotun A/S
- BASF
- RPM International Inc.
- Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd.
- Baril Coatings
- MCU Coatings International
Market segment by Region, regional analysis covers
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)
- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
There are 14 Chapters to deeply display the Global Leisure Boat Marine Coatings Market.
1 Market Overview
2 Manufacturers Profiles
3 Leisure Boat Marine Coatings Sales by Manufacturer
4 Market Analysis by Region
5 Market Segment by Type
6 Market Segment by Application
7 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application
8 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application
9 Asia-Pacific by Country, by Type, and by Application
10 South America by Country, by Type, and by Application
11 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application
12 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
