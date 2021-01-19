Global Flexible HeatersMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast forecast year

Rising demand for flexible heaters in various end-user industries such as the automotive, aerospace, medical, and food and beverage industry and the increase in consumption of smart devices, including liquid crystal display (LCD) screens, resistance temperature detector (RTD) monitors and 3D printers, commercial food equipment, surgical devices and battery warmers are driving the global market for flexible heaters.

BCC Research projects that the global market for flexible heaters will grow from $REDACTED billion in 2017 to $REDACTED billion by 2022 at a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED%.

Scope of Report

The scope of this report is broad and covers six types of flexible heater types used globally, namely, silicone rubber heaters, polyimide film heaters, polyester heaters, mica heaters, other polymer heaters and others, classified in terms of their type of material used.

The major applications of flexible heaters are in the electronics, automotive, aerospace and defense, medical, and food and beverage industries. The markets for each type of flexible heater in these applications and each type of flexible heater by region are also covered in this report. Revenues are forecast from 2017 to 2022 for each major type of flexible heater by material type, application and region.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each of the segments; it explains the major market drivers of the global market for flexible heaters, the current trends within the industry and major end-user industries within the market for flexible heaters.

Reasons for Doing This Study

Flexible heaters are in high demand for various applications such as wearable electronics, warming garments, automotive, food and beverages, graphical imaging, thermal processing, satellites, semiconductor wafer processing, aerospace and defense, and medical devices. Growth and developments in these applications are sure to influence the global market for flexible heaters. Plus, rising utilization and demand for smart devices, including LCD screens, RTD monitors and 3D printers, commercial food equipment, surgical devices and battery warmers are driving the market for flexible heaters. Significant improvements in the market for flexible heaters such as the reduction in costs and use of advanced technology are paving the way for the increased utilization of flexible heaters. High demand for various types of flexible heaters such as silicone rubber, polyimide film and polyester heaters offer potential opportunities for the growth of the market in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.Report Scope:

Report Includes:

– 84 data tables

– An overview of the market for flexible heaters

– Analyses of market trends, with data from 2016 to 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– Detailed coverage of important manufacturers, technologies, and factors influencing demand

– Discussion covering the current state of the market, setbacks, and innovations

– A look at suppliers of flexible heating components based on market shares and products

– Company profiles of major players in the industry, including Bucan, Cynebar, Heatrex, National Plastic Heater, NIBE Industrier AB, Omega, and Watlow

