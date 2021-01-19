End Load Cartoning Machine Market 2021: COVID-19 Impact Size, Emerging Technologies, Comprehensive Analysis, Future Prospects, Regional Trends and Potential of the Industry 2023

Market Overview

In its research report, Market Research Future (MRFR), highlights that the global end load cartoning machine market 2020 is slated to grow signficantly over the review period, securing a substantial market valuation and a healthy CAGR over the review period.

Drivers and Restraints

The global market for end load cartoning machines is driven primarily by the increasing demand for packaged food and beverages, the growing need for safe packaging and the growing need for continuous differentiation of brands. The growing need to manufacture cartons for the packaging of various products has led to an increase in demand for cartoning machines with end load. It is anticipated that the adoption of the end load cartoning machine will remain high due to the increasing need for packaging of sundry goods, cosmetic products, confectionery and food. In addition, cosmetics industry manufacturers are increasingly concentrating on creating cosmeceutical products that have multiple therapeutic benefits that affect the skin’s biological function on the basis of the different functional ingredients that they contain. As the need for protective packaging for various industries continues to grow, it is expected that the adoption of end load cartoning machines will remain high globally. Manufacturers are increasingly focused on incorporating leading technical developments such as servo powered technology to deliver enhanced packaging solutions. The integration of advanced technology ensures security against overload and control of the product. Additionally, packaging manufacturers often add touchscreen technology to provide comfort when opening and closing the packages.

Segmental Analysis

The global market for End Load Cartoning Machine Market is segmented according to orientation, capacity, dimensions, end-use, and area. The global market was divided in vertical and horizontal, based on orientation. The world market was segmented into less than 200 CPM, 200 CPM to 400 CPM, and more than 400 CPM, based on capacity. The global market was segmented into less than 200 CC, 200 to 1000 CC, 1000 to 5,000 CC, 5,000 to 10,000 CC, and more than 10,000 CC, based on size. The global market has been segmented into the food industry, the beverage industry, the pharmaceutical industry, the home care industry and others dependent on end-use.

Regional Analysis

The geographical overview of the global market has been analyzed in four major regions, including North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world.

During the forecast period Asia-Pacific is expected to show the highest growth rate on the global end load cartoning machine market. This area with the large population pool and increasing per capita income in developing countries are the factors that make the area the largest user of food industry goods, beverage industry, pharmaceutical industry, and home care industry. Furthermore, the rising demand for packaged food and beverages and the continuously increasing number of production facilities in this region are some of the significant factors that are increasing the adoption of end load cartoning machines in this region. Due to the stringent food safety regulations in the US and Canada, the increased consumption of alcohol, and the rapid growth of the pharmaceutical industry, the end load cartoning machine market in North America held the biggest market share. Europe is projected to retain considerable market share during the forecast period due to an increase in disposable per capita income and an increase in consumer demand for convenience and packaged food in the country.

Competitive Analysis

The major market players operating in the global market as acknowledged by MRFR are Omori Machinery Co., Ltd (Japan), Molins PLC (UK), Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH (Germany), ROVEMA GmbH (Germany), EconoCorp Inc. (US), Langley Holdings PLC (UK), PMI Cartoning, Inc. (US), ADCO Manufacturing (US), Tetra Pak International S.A. (Switzerland), and Marchesini Group (Italy).

