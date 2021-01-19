Sanding Pads Market 2021: COVID-19 Impact Segmentation, Development Trends, Revenue, Growth, Current Trends, Future Growth Study and Strategic Assessment

Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its latest report on sanding pads market 2020 reveals effect of different forces on the market. The rise in need for aesthetic appeal and luxurious finish in industrial and residential infrastructure can prompt the world sanding pads market. As per MRFR findings, the sanding pads market can rise at 49% CAGR from 2018 to 2025 (in the forecast period). It is due to different smart home trends the sanding pads market can touch a valuation of USD 3,030 Mn by 2025. The easy availability of fabricating materials for sanding pads can prompt the expansion of the sanding pads market. The high utility of silicon in the production of sanding pads and it easy procure ability and cost effectiveness can boost the sanding paper market rise in the years to come. On the downside, the growing stringency in regulatory measure on the use of silicon can slash sanding pads sale. This can impede the rise of the sanding pads market through the review period.

Segmental Outline

The segment study of the sanding pads market is based on product, end user, and backing material.

The product based segments of the sanding pads market are discs, rolls, wheels, and others. The disc segment can stir up substantial annual revenue for the world sanding pads market. It is due to the high preference for hard plating flooring. Discs type sanding pads are ideal for the removal different residues form concrete and wood surface. The rise in popularity of discs can prompt the sanding pads market in the years to come.

The backing material based segments of the sanding pads market are Velcro or hook, pressure sensitive adhesive, and loop among others. The widespread utility of Velcro or hook can prompt the expansion of the world sanding pads market. The growing awareness about benefits of Velcro can bolster the expansion of the sanding pads global market.

Metal fabrication, automotive, and construction among others are end user based segments of the sanding pads market. The construction segment can gain considerable traction for the world sanding pads market. The construction industry holds high growth prospects. The rise in scraping off layers activities to smoothen surface for painting can prompt the expansion of the sanding pads market through the assessment period.

Regional Outlook

The sanding pads market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to head through the assessment period, reveals MRFR regional study. APAC sanding pads market can thrive at a high CAGR through the review period. Industrial expansion and increase in regional population base are observed to press the need for the expansion of residential, commercial, and industrial space. These factors can boost the growth of sanding pad market in the region. In addition, the rise in constructional activities resulting in the rise in need for sanding pads can impel the rise of the market in APAC. In addition, the increased tangibility of smart cities pertaining mega projects can add competitive advantage to the expansion of the regional market expansion. In North America, the growing inclination towards luxurious standard of living can support the sanding pads market. In Europe, the high penetration of sanding pads in the flourishing automotive sector can generate high revenue for sanding pads market by 2025.

Key Competitors

MRFR listed some notable sanding pads dealers. They are; 3M Company (US), Robert Bosch Tool Corporation (US), SAIT Abrasivi SpA (Italy), Saint-Gobain Abrasives (US), Klingspor AG (Germany), Keystone Abrasives (US), Abrasiflex Pty Ltd (Australia), Mirka Ltd. (Finland), Astro Pneumatic Tool Company (US), and Abcon industrial products Ltd (Ireland) among others.

