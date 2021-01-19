India Color Sorter Market 2021: COVID-19 Impact Competition, Growth Prediction, Industry Trends, Upcoming Trends and Opportunity Assessment

Market Overview:

The color sorter machines are used to separate different colored products from the mass with the help of high-resolution optical sensors. As per the report that has been published by Market Research Future (MRFR), the India color sorter market is registered to project slow growth at a CAGR of 2.05% during the forecast period of 2016-2022 and is anticipated to reach the valuation of 20.8 Mn by the end of the forecast period.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing incorporation of technologically advanced machinery equipped with sensors and are programmed to ease the workload in the agriculture sector is one of the major factors driving the growth of the India color sorter market. Large population in India is majorly dependent on agriculture to carry out their livelihood. Hence, increasing demand for innovative equipment and rise in investments for advanced machinery in the vast agriculture sector is resulting in the expansion of the India color sorter market.

Application of color sorter machines in determining the quality of various agricultural products such as wheat, rice, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds, coffee beans, nuts and others is likely to create growth avenues for the India color sorter market during the forecast period. Increasing research and development in the agriculture sector and quality standards set by the government to ensure safety, hygiene and high quality of agricultural products coupled with rapid industrialization are impacting positively on the growth of the India color sorter market

With recent technological developments, the color sorter devices are being extensively used in diamond industries to determine the level of transparency and purity of diamonds. During recycling, the color sorters are used to detach and differentiate mixed color plastics granules and flakes. Hence, the application of color sorter in the industrial sector is impacting positively on the growth of the India color sorter market.

However, lack of skilled labors, high cost of machinery and requirement of regular maintenance are likely to act as restraints on the growth of the India color sorter market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

The India color sorter market has been segmented on the basis of type and application. based on type, the color sorter market is segmented into chute and belt. Based on application, the color sorter market is segmented into agricultural and industrial.

Regional Analysis:

The India color sorter market geographically segmented into four regions such as North, South, West and East. Among these, the North region is dominating the India color sorter market owing to the initiatives taken by the government to encourage small and medium scale agro-based processing industries and increasing government funding in the food and agro-processing sector in this region.

Industry Updates:

In August 2018, Svōda, a startup industrial equipment brand has launched a new optical sensing machine that is capable of sorting either green or roasted coffee. According to the company executive, this product has received interest from Indian buyers owing to its ability to color sort small quantities of batches.

Key Players:

The major players profiled by MRFR in the report on the India color sorter market are Satake India Engineering, Buhler Group, Fowler Westrup, Tomra, Orange, Sea, Key Technology, Hefei Meiya Optoelectronic Technology Inc., Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Color Sorter Machinery Co., Ltd., and Hefei TAIHE Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd.

