India Rice Milling Market 2021: COVID-19 Impact Business Opportunities, Future Plans, Business Distribution, Application, Trend Outlook and Competitive Landscape

India Rice Milling Market– Overview

Rice milling is the process of removing the husk and bran layer to produce rice. The objective of a rice milling system is to remove the husk and the bran layers from paddy rice to produce whole white rice that are sufficiently milled, free of impurities and reduced number of broken kernels. Milling can be undertaken as a one-step process where the husk and the bran are removed in one pass, a two-step process, where the husk and the bran are removed separately, and brown rice is produced as an intermediate product and a multistage process where rice passes through a number of different operations and machines from paddy to white rice.

The various factors driving the growth of the India rice milling market are increased investment in technology up gradation and modernization of rice mills in India and government supportive policies and schemes.

However, the factors which are expected to restrain the growth of the market are huge initial investment, crop failure and lack of storage and warehousing infrastructure.

Among all types of equipment, the rice whitening machines are expected to contribute the highest towards the growth of the market. This machine is specially designed to remove the bran layer from the kernel without damaging the rice. White rice is produced by removing the bran layer and the germ from the paddy. The whitening effect is carried out by abrasive rollers or friction polishers in the chamber. The amount of bran removed is normally between 8 -10% of the total paddy weight. To reduce the number of broken grains during the whitening process, rice is normally passed through two to four whitening machines connected in series.

India Rice Milling Market– Competitive Analysis

Key players adopted various strategies to retain and/or expand their market share. Key strategies followed by most companies within the India rice milling market are new product developments. The major players operating in this market, who have adopted this strategy, are Key Buhler (Switzerland), and Fowler Westrup (India).

India rice milling market consists of a large number of players as the rice milling industry in India has seen tremendous growth in last decade. The players adopted various strategies to expand their global footprint and augment their market share. A huge portion of market share in India color sorter market is shared between Satake, Buhler and G.G. Dandekar.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

Dec 2015- The Bühler Group has finalized a complete upgrade of milling equipment for the La Suerte Ricemill Corporation in Isabela, Philippines. The mill is running exclusively on Bühler’s technology, following the installation of a 10-12 tonnes per hour (tph) rice whitening line, a 20tph rice hulling line in 2013 and SORTEX optical sorting technology in 2009.

India Rice Milling Market– Segmentation

The India Rice Milling Market can be segmented in to two key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Equipment – Rice Whitening Machinery, Pre Cleaner Machinery, Paddy Separator Machinery, Length Grader Machinery, and others

Segmentation by Capacity – 1 To 10 Ton, 10 To 20 Ton, and More than 20 Ton

Segmentation by Regions: North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

India Rice Milling Market– Regional Analysis

Based on regions, the India rice milling market has been segmented as North India, South India, East India and West India among others. Among these, the East India is expected to grow with the highest CAGR. East India comprises of rice producing states such as West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, and Assam. West Bengal is the leading rice producing state in the region with an annual production of 14,711.24 thousand tonnes in 2015. West Bengal produces the maximum rice as an individual state. The state has witnessed growing rice milling market and an increased demand of rice milling equipment in last few years.

The North region of India is comprised of rice growing states such as Punjab, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. The region in particular is seen with a number of rice processing mills in both organized and unorganized markets. As per Directorate of Economics and Statistics, Ministry of Agriculture, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab are the highest rice producing states with production of 12,221.36 thousand tonnes and 11,107.00 thousand tonnes in 2014-2015.

Key Players:

Buhler Group, G.G. Dandekar Machine Works Ltd., Satake Corporation, Savco Sales Pvt Ltd., G.S International, Fowler Westrup, Mill Master Machinery Pvt Ltd., Perfect Equipments, and Patker Engineers are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the India Rice Milling Market.

