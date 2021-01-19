Global Surgical Site Infection Control Market CAGR, Volume and Value 2018-2023

Research Report –Global Forecast to 2023.Report gives a clear picture of current market scenario which includes past and estimated future market size

Infection Control Market Overview

The use of clinical trials for pinpointing causes of hospital acquired infections (HAIs) in hospitals is likely to affect the market demand significantly. According to the University of Michigan, close to 2 million infections occur in national hospitals. Development of infection control products as well as its subsequent adoption by hospitals can fuel the market revenue. For instance, the Surfacide Helios system which emits ultraviolet (UV-C) energy for detecting the presence of bacterial infections.

Infection Control Market Segmentation:

The global infection control market has been segmented on the basis of type and end-user.

On the basis of type, the global infection control market can be segmented into disinfection products, sterilization products and services, and others.

Disinfection products are categorized into disinfectants, medical nonwovens, disinfectors, and endoscope reprocessors.

Disinfectants are categorized into type, formulation, and EPA classification.

Disinfectants by type are classified into hand disinfectants, skin disinfectants, instrument disinfectants, and surface disinfectants. The disinfectant by formulation is categorized into disinfectant wipes, disinfectant liquids, and disinfectant sprays. The EPA classification is categorized into low-level disinfectants, intermediate-level disinfectants, and high-level disinfectants.

Medical nonwovens are classified into surgical drapes, surgical gowns, sterilization wraps, and face masks. Disinfectors are classified into washer disinfectors, flusher disinfectors, and UV ray disinfectors. The endoscope reprocessors are classified into automated endoscope reprocessors, endoscope tracking systems, and other endoscopic reprocessing products.

Get detailed information on Global Infection Control Market Research Report: By Type (Disinfection Products, Sterilization Products, & Services), by End-U.S.er (Hospitals & Clinics, Life Sciences Industry, Medical Device Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies)

Intended Audience

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

Contract sterilization service providers

Sterilization and disinfection service providers

Clinical and Diagnostic Labs

Leading Market Players

STERIS Corporation (U.K.), Getinge Group (Sweden), Cantel Medical Corporation (U.S.), Ecolab (U.S.), 3M Healthcare Company (U.S.), Sotera Health (U.S.), Advanced Sterilization Products (U.S.), MMM Group (Germany), Matachana (Spain), Belimed AG (Switzerland), Halyard Health (U.S.), Metrex Research (U.S.), Reckitt Benckiser (U.K.), Pal Internation (U.K.), Nordion, Inc. (U.S.), Ahlstrom Corporation (Finland), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), and others.

