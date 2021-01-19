Seed and Grain Cleaning and Grading Machine Market 2021: COVID-19 Impact Review, Future Growth, Global Survey, In-depth Analysis, Share, Key Findings, Company Profiles, Development Strategy, Emerging Technologies, Trends and Forecast by 2023

Seed and Grain Cleaning and Grading Machine India Market – Overview

The India Seed and Grain Cleaning and Grading Machine Market is growing with the rapid pace. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The India market of Seed and Grain Cleaning and Grading Machine will grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to witness slow but steady growth by 2027, which will be a surplus growth at a moderate CAGR during the projected period (2016 -2027).

The seed and grain cleaning and grading machine is a piece of equipment which is used in the agriculture industry mainly to clean the harvested grains and grade them on the basis of quality. The growth of the seed & grain cleaning and grading machine in India is influenced by factors such as agricultural economy and farm mechanization. However, relative lack of awareness and used farm equipment are the major restraints that could hinder the market growth.

Increasing agricultural production in the past couple of years has been a major driver for the seed & grain cleaning & grading machine market. Growth in the agricultural sector directly compliments the growth of the seed & grain cleaning & grading machine market. Government initiatives to boost the agricultural production through subsidies and policies has positively impacted the seed & grain cleaning & grading machine market. Increasing incidence of mechanization in the Indian agricultural sector is expected to be a welcome boost to the agriculture sector and in turn the seed and grain cleaning and grading machine market.

The Indian economy is predominantly an agricultural economy. Over 70 per cent of the Indian rural households depend on agriculture for their livelihood. The agricultural sector generates a major chunk of revenue for the Indian economy. Thus Increasing productivity in the agricultural sector will result in boosting the growth of the seed and grain cleaning and grading machine market. Measures have been adopted to increase agricultural investments, and government initiative in terms of policies to drive the growth of the agricultural sector. With the agriculture sector’s contribution to GDP steady increasing over the past few years and production increasing to USD 366.92 billion, the seed & grain grading and cleaning machine market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

The Indian agricultural sector is still plagued with primitive method of farming. Recent trend shows that many farmers shifting towards new technology for the farming activity. Agricultural modernization increases productivity as well as per capita income which accelerates toward modern growth. Adopting new practices which helps to improve yields, quality and reduce cost as well as also increases food and nutrition security are some of the factors which will drive the demand for seed & grain cleaning & grading machine market.

One of the biggest challenges among farmers is lack of awareness. Use of new technology in agriculture production is still limited due to use of Out-of-date and ineffective technologies which acts as a major barrier for the agricultural market. Moreover, there are strong regional disparities such as rain fed areas or climatic change which restrain the growth of the market. Lack of awareness acts as a major barrier for the market growth as the consumers still opt for primitive methods of farming which hamper the growth of agriculture production and in turn restrains the seed and grain grading and cleaning machine.

Lack of credit facilities or interest rates imposed on loans for farmers end up acting as a restraint for the see and grain cleaning and grading machine market. Without access to credit, most farmers are restricted to farming practices that result in low levels of productivity. Moreover, traditional alternative of a money lender are extremely risky for a resource. Thus lack of funds result in farmers opting to purchase used farm equipment. The used farm equipment market acts as a major restraint for the agricultural equipment market as the industry fails to establish a channel between them and the customers.

Competitive Snapshot:

While providing the competitive landscape of the report, there has been study of the growth strategies adopted by the companies between 2014 and 2016. The major market players adopted various strategies to retain and/or expand their market share. Key strategies followed by most companies within the global Automotive Interior market were Expansion.

The major players operating in this market, to have adopted these strategies are Agrosaw (India), ANG Enterprise (India), Ganga Agro Food Industries (India), Goldin India, Equipment Pvt. Ltd (India), Fabcon Machine Pvt Ltd (India), Rajkumar Agro Engineers Pvt Ltd (India)

Agrosaw accountedfor a market share of 25% in the India Seed and graincleaning and grading machine market. Established in the year 1984 the firm has systematically pushed products in the market and created a foothold. The firm boasts of the world’s largest range of range of post-harvest equipment and has presence in over 55 countries with 5000 operational plants.

Fabcon accounts for a market share of almost 23% in the Indian seed and grain cleaning and grading machine market. Steadily creating a foothold in the market the firm has managed to form a joint venture with the U.K. based powder handling equipment supplier company Spiroflow. The firm has also manged to have representation rights for companies like Syspal, Dremax and Tavil among others.

The others segment accounted for a market share of around 3% in the Indian seed and grain cleaning and grading machine market. With many small companies coming up in the market like Ang Enterprise, Rajkumar agroenginner among others catering to small food processing organisations, the market for india seed and grain cleaning and grading machine market provides ample opportunities for growth during the forecast period.

Seed and Grain Cleaning and Grading Machine Market – Segmentation:

The India Seed and Grain Cleaning and Grading Machine Market is segmented in to 3 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Process : Comprises Cleaning and Grading.

Segmentation by Capacity : Comprises 1 to 25 tons, 25 to 50 tons, More than 50 tons

Segmentation by Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – North India, South India, East India and West India

Seed and Grain Cleaning and Grading Machine Market: Regional Analysis

The North Indian region dominates the India seed & grain cleaning & grading market with the market share of almost 34% and is expected to grow at 2.72% CAGR during the forecast period. The agriculture rich regions like Punjab and Haryana significantly contribute to the growing dominance of northern region. It is followed by South India which accounted for share of 24.98%.

