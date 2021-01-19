Hydrocephalus MarketUpdates, News and Data 2020-2026

Hydrocephalus is a condition that characterized by buildup of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) in the brain cavities (ventricles). The ventricles expand as a result of fluid accumulation, causing an abnormal increase in brain size. In normal conditions, the cerebrospinal fluid usually flows through the cavities of the brain and spinal column, but in hydrocephalus, the excessive CSF accumulation causes damage to the brain tissues, leading to a number of brain impairments. This condition can occur in any age, but it is more prevalent in infants and older adults. The increasing prevalence of hydrocephalus is directly responsible for the market growth. The major cause for this condition in children is found to be malnourishment of the fetus. this condition is mostly genetic however, it can also manifest in adults and is known as acquired hydrocephalus.

Shunting is a primary line of treatment for hydrocephalus. Shunting creates a bypass for the accumulated fluid to flow to other parts of the body. The increasing prevalence of traumatic brain injuries due to accidents and shifting patient preference towards minimally invasive surgeries in geriatric population are considered as the key factors that are projected to encourage the growth of the global hydrocephalus market in the coming years. In addition to this, the growing disposable income among consumers and the rapid development in the healthcare infrastructure are further predicted to enhance the growth of the overall market in the next few years.

Market Dynamics

The market for hydrocephalus is not very well developed due to lack of attention paid to the treatment of the disease. Following the development of shunts for draining the accumulated cerebrospinal fluid and scans to diagnose this condition, there have been improvements in terms of treatments to provide short-term relief to patients. However, there are efforts to develop treatments to address the disease at initial stages and this has ensured a positive growth trend for the market.

Further, Posttraumatic hydrocephalus (PTH) is a recurrent and serious complication that follows a traumatic brain injury (TBI). The prevalence of this condition varies greatly based on different criteria for its diagnosis. It can be caused by the blockage of normal cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) flow, overproduction of CSF, or insufficient absorption that result in excessive accumulation of CSF around the brain

The use of ICP devices is for measuring the fluid pressure within the brain which may be caused by trauma or other conditions. ICP monitoring has a significant importance in diagnostic and post-operative procedures with cranial injury as seen in cases of stroke, hydrocephalus, and trauma. According to the estimate of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2017, more than 1.75 million traumatic brain injuries occur in North America, annually and these monitoring devices enable surgeons to save lives of patients with timely intervention and treatment. The increasing accidental cases causing traumatic brain injuries are going to act as drivers for the hydrocephalus market.

Segmentation

The global Hydrocephalus market is segmented on the basis of type, diagnostic, treatment, end user. On the basis the type, the market is segmented into congenital hydrocephalus, acquired hydrocephalus, normal-pressure hydrocephalus, ex-vacuo hydrocephalus. on the basis of the diagnostic, the market is segmented into CT scan – head, MRI, head ultrasound. on the basis of treatment, it is segmented into surgery – shunt insertion, ventriculostomy, medication. on the basis of end user, it is segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centres, academic institutions and research organizations

Regional Analysis

The global market for hydrocephalus is segmented on the basis of regions into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

The Americas held the largest share of the global hydrocephalus market owing to the rising prevalence of hydrocephalus, the presence of a well-developed healthcare sector, and the major market players. The continuous increase in the number of Americans affected from hydrocephalus coupled with ongoing research in neuroscience aid to the market growth. On a regional basis, the Americas is divided into North America and South America. North America is estimated to lead due to the presence of developed economies such as the US and Canada within the region. South America, however, is estimated to have the faster growth.

Europe stands second in the global market due to the constant evaluation of various techniques by neurosurgeons for the improvement of hydrocephalus management, is expected to drive growth in this market. Moreover, shunt manufacturers are engaged in investment for development of novel and improved shunts in order to tackle the pitfalls associated with the existing designs. The child population, aging in between 0 and 14 years, is estimated to increase from 17.6% of the total population in 2013 to 18.4% of the total population by 2020. This provides favorable background for market growth in Europe.