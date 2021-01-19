Global 3PL in FMCG Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

This report focuses on the global 3PL in FMCG status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 3PL in FMCG development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
CEVA Logistics
C.H. ROBINSON
Deutsche Bahn
Deutsche Post DHL Group
Kuehne + Nagel
Nippon Express
DACHSER
GEFCO
XPO Logistics
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Distribution
Retail
Market segment by Application, split into
Food
Beverage
Personal Care
Household Care
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global 3PL in FMCG status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the 3PL in FMCG development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 3PL in FMCG are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
